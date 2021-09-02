BBB21 winner Juliette Freire, 31, begins her dream career as a singer this Thursday (2). The makeup artist and lawyer from Paraíba releases her first EP with the support of big names in Brazilian music.

Not too short to be a “single”, nor too long to be an LP (“long play”), the EP (“extended play”) will have six new songs, one (the song “Doce”) composed by Anitta and by Sertaneja duo Umberto and Mãozinha.

“Bença” and “Diferença mara” were written by Dann Costara and Zé Neto, from the group Os Gonzagas, who accompany Juliette in lives. The ex-BBB has participated in online shows with Gilberto Gil, Elba Ramalho and Wesley Safadão.

According to G1, Juliette dismissed the three main Brazilian labels – Sony, Warner and Universal – to sign with Rodamoinho Records, a label founded by Anitta. Rodamoinho has a partnership with Virgin Music Brasil, which is a partner of Work Show (of sertanejo artists) and Universal.

See the songs that will be released by Juliette

– Blessed

– mara difference

– Candy

– I do not know

– Benzim

– Gee, how hot

