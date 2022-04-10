PARIS. «Macron’s politics is old, it is based on concepts that are already outdated. He neglected the climate emergency. And my France ignores the last ones ». Juliette Binoche does not want to get into the debate between presidential candidates. But there is a face of French society that is stubbornly keen to tell: the harsh reality of the invisible. So she did her in her latest film, “Between two worlds”, directed by Emmanuel Carrère, where she took on the role of precarious workers on the Calais ferries. Today’s vote is dedicated to them. And to young people, whose future is ruined by French politics.

Madame Binoche, how do you judge these past five years at the helm of Macron?

«Emmanuel Macron has failed above all in terms of ecology, he did not make us take the necessary leap. He has given a lot of good speeches using the keywords of environmentalism, but in reality we have achieved so little. It is really sad. Catastrophic for future generations. Apparently it’s not an emergency for him. We continue to put glyphosate in the fields, biodiversity is rapidly depleting. Intensive farming continues: how can we bear it? We have forgotten about respect for our common good. They seem superfluous questions, but they are vital ».

In your opinion, has precariousness increased in your country in recent years?

“Yup. The current president only carries forward the values ​​of profit, always with this idea of ​​the economy that must grow at all costs. But these values ​​smell of death. Many young people feel it and know it. Young people think about the future and what they will have to manage tomorrow: a disfigured and polluted land ».

The impression is that France has moved to the right, with ever brighter tones. Is extremism winning, even among young people?

«The impression I have is that we are reaching a point of no return. People are tired of ego wars between politicians, while scientists have been ringing the alarm bell of the climate for years. Our economic system is suicidal, but who will stop this machine? Who will have the courage to propose another way of living? Many French people are starting to move out of big cities, to organize themselves to become energy independent. If politicians don’t want to change, people change. Politics is further behind than people ».

She is the protagonist of a film that has just been released, based on a long reportage by the journalist Florence Aubenas on the ferries departing from Calais. What’s the message?

«They are the jobs of connection, the small jobs that keep our societies together, such as cleaning women in companies, housekeepers, carers for the elderly and disabled. All these jobs are mainly carried out by women, often very poorly paid. These workers I have met run exhausted, sometimes they walk for miles to reach the workplace, often they can only earn 600, 800, 1000 euros a month, in total precariousness. The film immerses us in a reality that is talked about too little ».

Is there a forgotten France? By which politicians is this everyday life of ordinary misery represented?

«There is a submerged France, ignored by everyone. I will quote François Ruffin, the deputy (of La France Insoumise, ed) who last year made a formidable documentary entitled “Debout les femmes”, proposing an amendment to revise the laws to help people who carry out humble and precarious jobs. There is no decent protection for them. But my fellow Members didn’t care, the amendment was rejected and nothing changes. Yet these people live below the poverty line ».

In Macron’s France (and before) there have been many strikes by precarious actors. Has the life of cinema or theater workers deteriorated in recent years?

«Macron’s politics did enormous damage to the art world. Not only to the artists but also to the small trades that exist thanks to theater, concerts, films, etc. I don’t know how all these people managed to survive. He has been given financial compensation by the government, but an artist does not live on money alone, he lives on his art. The general situation of arthouse films has been greatly weakened, attendance at the cinema has decreased. Arthouse cinema cannot recover after Covid. While the second-class planes were full, the seats in the halls were empty. Streaming platforms have taken over, there is some evidence of resistance, but uncertainty freezes our environment ».

During the making of the film, did you ever have the feeling of being on the side of the yellow vests, exasperated by the crisis?

“I can’t speak for myself. But for the women protagonists of my film. When I spoke to them, many told me they did not like the yellow vests, because the protests prevented them from working. They are in a much more precarious condition than the yellow vests. They have no shock absorbers, they cannot lose their jobs ».

The characters of “Le Quai de Ouistreham”, the book’s original title, are capable of extraordinary solidarity. Is it from desperation that new forms of society are born?

“The best resistance to despair is to react within oneself to the harshness of living conditions. If you have to get up at 6 to clean the toilets, collect other people’s garbage, in contrast the desire to laugh is stronger. The anger of life makes you react. Creating a more humane society should be the work of politicians, but we all do our part too. I am thinking of migrants, whom we condemn with a glance, we ghettoize. We are responsible for this divisive spirit. We have heartless heads, paralyzed mentalities. Because we are afraid of lowering ourselves to the level of the least, and in the end we descend even lower, ignoring and despising those who serve us ».

Have you ever been to the Calais jungle? When you went to London, did you ever think about who worked on the ferries?

“I never went to the Calais jungle, I never had time. Many criticize us artists who have a privileged place. I understand the reasons, but I also believe it is a summary judgment. Actors put themselves in the place of others, of different lives, ask the big questions through films or plays. We are bridges. With my films I prefer to choose stories that talk about important themes ».

Her biography says that she worked as a shop assistant in a Paris boutique for five years, while trying to establish herself as an actress. Can you tell us about that period?

“I only worked in a department store for 3 or 4 months, and I started being an actress at 18, don’t believe too much in biographies.”