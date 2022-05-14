Agencies

french actress Juliette Binoche will be the image and will receive the Donostia Award at the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival, which will be held between September 16 and 24 and which aims to return to normality after two years of restrictions due to the pandemic.

Binoche, one of the most international European performers, will visit the city for the fourth time to receive the Donostia Award in recognition of a long career in which he has played nearly 75 characters, from powerful heroines to fragile beings, passing through historical figures, dramatic roles and comic roles.

The French actress will collect the award at a gala that will take place at the Kursaal, which will include the screening of Avec amour et acharnement (Fire2022), a film with which Claire Denis won the Silver Bear for best direction at the last Berlinale and which features Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin and Binoche herself.

YOU CAN SEE: Tomás Mayer-Wolf: “Les Luthiers makes humor that transcends time”

Winner of an Oscar for The English Patient (1996) and nominated again in 2000 for Chocolat, Binoche also stars in the official poster for the 70th edition of Zinemaldia, produced by the Dimensión agency based on a portrait by photographer Brigitte Lacombe .

70 EDITION. It will be held from September 16 to 24.

Parisian notable

Born in Paris in 1964, Since the beginning of his career, Binoche has alternated titles shot in French with many others made in English. and has managed to win the award for best female performance at the Venice (Azul, 1994), Cannes (Certified Copy, 2010) and Berlin (The English Patient, 1996) festivals. Precisely, the unforgettable character of a nurse that she embodied in this last film definitively catapulted her to world fame and also earned her the Oscar for best supporting actress.

Juliette Binoche has combined roles in big action blockbusters such as Godzilla or Ghost in the Shell with works for authors such as David Cronenberg (Cosmópolis, 2012) or Isabel Coixet (No one wants the night, 2015).

YOU CAN SEE: Spanish filmmakers condemn Donostia award for Johnny Depp

The French actress, artist and dancer thus becomes the image of a Zinemaldia edition, which is expected to be special both for its round number and for being the first to leave behind all the restrictions set by the pandemic. Rebordinos has already announced that this year there will be four or five Donostia Awards and the opening and closing parties will be recovered.

Binoche will join the list of winners of the Donostia Prize, which includes Gregory Peck (1986), Bette Davis (1989), Lauren Bacall (1992), and her compatriots such as Catherine Deneuve (1995), Isabelle Huppert (2003) and, last year, Marion Cotillard.