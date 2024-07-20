It will hit stores on September 25th Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, the remake of Suda51’s action game featuring chainsaw-wielding cheerleaders and zombies released way back in 2012. To while away the time, peachmilky_ offers us a Juliet Starling Cosplaythe protagonist of the game.

Juliet is a student at San Romero and the leader of the local cheerleading squad, the San Romero Knights. Although she seems like an ordinary girl, she actually comes from a family of expert zombie hunters, a skill that will prove invaluable when her school is attacked by a horde of zombies and she must stop them with a chainsaw.