Julieta Venegas (Long Beach, United States, 1970) begins these days the presentation tour of the Spanish festivals of her latest album, Your history, where he looks back to face the future. Starting next week, the Mexican singer will perform at these five dates: Vida (Vilanova i la Geltrú), Río Babel (Madrid), Tierra Bobal (Valencia), Icónica (Seville) and Terraceo (Vigo).

Your history comes seven years after something happens. What has changed in that time? It changed everything! So many things happened in between that I try to remember a bit when I took out something happens, in the middle I did a theater monologue, I took a break from touring, then I resumed doing shows By myself, I moved to another country, in short, there were many very good changes, which when this album came out, in the middle of the pandemic, was not exactly what I thought I would be doing, but I really liked how the whole process took place, from the first moment I realized I had a lot of songs, until I started working on them with my producer, Alex Anwandter.

What records accompanied you while you were composing this new record? I was listening a lot to Fiona Apple, who had just put out a record, and she seems like a great lyricist to me, but we were also in the middle of the pandemic, and I needed a lot of music from Mexico to feel close to my family, so there was a lot of José Alfredo. There is also always a lot of Brazilian music at home, Marisa Monte, Milton Nascimento, and composers like Aldous Harding, Julia Holter, Caetano Veloso, of course.

Dedicate the topic nostalgia to Tijuana, what do you miss most about your land when you are away? I miss a lot my family. I started writing that song at the very beginning of the pandemic, when I realized that I would not be able to travel to Mexico for a while, and suddenly I felt eternally far from my family, from my identity, from food, from everything. What it means to be in my own land. Although I love my adopted land, there is something that recognizes me when I am in my place, and I missed that very much.

With what three words would you define the essence of Mexico? It is a generous country, full of life, intensity, and rich flavors.

When did you know you would dedicate yourself to music? Since I was very young, although I thought that I would be more into music, at least when I was a child, because I studied classical piano, and I thought that I would dedicate myself to studying to eventually conduct an orchestra. But composition got in the way, and that completely changed my relationship with music, because it became my way of expressing stories and things I felt. An escape channel.

What song or musical composition would you use as a self-portrait? I think all the songs I write are a bit of a self-portrait. The old ones are what it was at that time, I think they are like little snapshots of my way of thinking or feeling at the time I write them. For me sometimes it’s like having postcards from my different times. Although I don’t listen to anything once I finish a record, one thing that attracts me a lot about listening to music is the mystery that each artist I listen to has, and my music, once finished and recorded, no longer has that for me. I enjoy singing my songs, but I don’t listen to them anymore.

What other people’s song or record would you like to have composed? I don’t know if I have an answer for that. I appreciate and appreciate the work of artists who inspire me so much, I don’t know, it’s as beautiful that someone came up with it, to surprise those of us who receive that music.

What book is open on the nightstand? I always have the poetry book I’m reading close by, because for me poetry has its own rhythm, and I read a little every night. Right now I have the collected poetry of Beatriz Vignoli, a poet from Rosario, Argentina.

Which one couldn’t finish? I don’t usually give up books, no matter how hard it is for me, I know it’s a bad habit, but there’s something about starting a book that I can’t put down, I want to go to the end to see if there isn’t something out there. I think it’s self-taught, I learn with every book I read, and I need to know what’s bothering me. Yes there are a couple that I have left, when it exasperates me. But I don’t like leaving them, I feel like I betrayed something. It’s kind of ridiculous, but I can’t help it.

What has being on stage taught you that you can’t learn from a book? There is something in living that present moment, without anything else, being with people, feeling their joy, their emotion, and getting emotional, which has nothing to do with the lonely emotion I feel when I am reading something that fascinates me.

What is the movie you have seen the most times? I think that Citizen Kane, but also my other favourite, Forget about me, by Michel Gondry, It seems so strange and romantic at the same time that I can’t resist.

Your favorite dialogue in a movie? All the dialogues naked eve, with Bette Davis, they are amazing. I really love that movie. “Being a woman, sooner or later we must work on it…”. I love that scene in the car about being a woman.

What movie would you go live? I’d get into that Billy Wilder movie with Jack Lemon and Shirley MacLaneApartment, I love everything that happens with those two characters.

What’s the last series you’ve watched straight away? Hmm, I don’t remember, but it was probably a Korean one. I think the one with the lawyer Woo, who is very cute.

Which museum have you visited the most times? The Muac in Mexico City and the Malba in Buenos Aires.

What is socially overrated? Happiness, unfortunately now on the internet it would seem that nobody has a bad time, and I think it’s okay sometimes not to have such a good time…

What is your favorite historical event? That time in Mexico City when Frida was with Diego, and they were friends with Chavela Vargas.

If it hadn’t been music, it would have been… bookstore! I keep thinking that one day I will open a bookstore somewhere in the world.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.