Julieta Romero unsheaths her pencils, hesitates for a moment and chooses green. She’s not in a hurry, but her pace shows that she knows every move by heart. First one stroke, then another, and little by little the figure of a dragon is formed, those mythological beings present in Greek and Asian culture that have the ability to be destructive and malevolent, as well as noble and beneficial, the same characteristics that he observes in nuclear energy, the area in which he has worked for more than a decade. After a few minutes, her right hand stops. The most recent work of this engineer who watches over the security of Argentina is ready and she always kept her double passion active: art and science.

Romero (Quilmes, 35 years old) graduated as a nuclear engineer 12 years ago at the prestigious Balseiro Institute, located in Bariloche, Río Negro, in cold Patagonia. She has specialized in nuclear safety for years and has just returned to Argentina after living in Paris for two years thanks to an agreement between the state company that hires her in Buenos Aires, Nucleoeléctrica, and the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO, for its acronym in Spanish). English), where he dedicated himself to studying European nuclear power plants, in a context marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the threats of a possible explosion at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.

As an expert in nuclear safety, she is in charge of analyzing all the possible accidents that can occur in a plant in order to avoid them. “A Chernobyl-like explosion is the worst-case scenario, but there are scales. An accident is also an operator falling from a ladder, although it has no influence on the safety of a plant”, she explains. “My job involves being prepared for situations that hopefully never happen,” Romero reflects in an interview with América Futura.

Drawing by Juliet Romero. Valentina Fusco / The Country

A nuclear engineer in Argentina

In Argentina there are three nuclear power plants: Atucha I and Atucha II and Embalse. The country appears among the leaders of the international nuclear industry, considered “clean” or with low environmental impact, due to its ability to supply electricity on a huge scale, but with lower levels of contamination than other energies due to the gases that contribute to the greenhouse effect.

Romero says that there is still a lot to be done in the country, but he appreciates the place that Argentina occupies and highlights the reactor project of the Central Argentina de Elementos Nucleares, of which there could be a prototype by 2026 and will allow electricity to be supplied to remote areas. from the large urban centers and industrial poles. “It will serve to provide energy to the electrical network,” he sums up.

In addition, nuclear engineering has multiple applications, beyond energy orientation, such as radiation protection research and the safety of those who are exposed to radiation by undergoing an x-ray or by undergoing prolonged nuclear medicine treatments against cancer.

Julieta Romero, in her apartment in the Palermo neighborhood, Buenos Aires. Valentina Fusco / The Country

Existential crisis, art and the magic wand of passion

When he was 17 years old, Romero had an existential crisis. She had to choose a career, but no option completely seduced her: since she was a child, she had been captivated by the hard sciences, especially mathematics and physics, but she could not put aside her love for drawing, which sprouted in paintings all over the house. from his parents. “I was wondering when the passion wand was going to hit me,” she says.

Born in Quilmes, a district located in the province of Buenos Aires, when she was little she moved with her parents to Bariloche, where there is an Atomic Center and the Balseiro, founded in 1955 during the Government of Juan Domingo Perón and considered one of the one of the most important study and research centers in the world in Engineering and Physics. “I came by chance. I always liked everything that had to do with science and biology. She was very curious, hence my interest in physics, how things work, she wanted to know the because. He asked me questions that broke my head, ”she says with a laugh.

With more doubts than certainties, Julieta decided to study for a degree in Physics and keep art as a hobby, although she displayed it at all times. “I can’t stop drawing, I get lost for hours, it fascinates me, it’s the only thing that allows me to escape space-time,” she narrates.

To enter the Institute, they required two years of engineering study, regardless of orientation. There he changed the world. “I understood engineering is useful to understand the so that of things and helps solve problems. And that blew up my head for the second time,” she claims.

The passion for drawing and the love for engineering go hand in hand. “In engineering I use instruments of art all the time, it is a tool, but it also serves as inspiration to explain with a drawing why a cat lands on its feet. Nuclear engineering is also an art, it is poetry”, she synthesizes passionately.

The stigma of “a man’s race”

Julieta faced all kinds of obstacles on her way to becoming a nuclear engineer. “They told me that it was a men’s race, that it was not for me. They saw me drawing at breaks and told me to go study art, ”she recalls. In addition, the macho component was not a minor aspect, in an area where the majority of professionals are men. “My boyfriend at that time, who took the entrance exam with me and failed, even told me that I had entered because they needed a quota for women,” she recounts.

In a talk she gave years ago, she summed it up in a few words: “I realized very quickly that as a woman I was going to have to constantly demonstrate that I deserved to be where I was.” “The nuclear world is full of very big people, after Chernobyl there was a whole generation that didn’t want to study anything related to this,” she explains. Now, although she sees positive changes, he believes that prejudices continue to exist that keep women away from careers “associated with men.”

The love for dragons and a “two-passionate” life

Julieta lost count of the number of dragons she drew, influenced by her love for the work of Ciruelo, the Argentine plastic artist and a reference to the fantastic genre. As a girl she copied it and then began with her own creations. Some of her works were exhibited at the WANO offices in Paris and a few days ago she finished an exhibition of Kaiju —giant monsters— in a Buenos Aires art gallery where many of her originals were.

Recently received, she took advantage of each bus trip to stamp her art and give it as a gift. She estimates that she gave away more than 200 dragons. Julieta defines herself as “bi-passionate” and she clarifies that engineering, like drawing, consists of displaying creativity. “Faced with a problem, you can follow all the rules, but without opening your head, you can’t find the best solutions,” she emphasizes.

The Argentine opens a notebook and turns the pages quickly. In each one there is a drawing. On each page, a colorful dragon, a sketch, an idea or the lines of his next artistic movement. “The dragon,” she thinks aloud, “is powerful, but I saw him as noble. He has brutal potential, but at the same time, wisdom and integrity. And so it seems to me that nuclear energy is: it has the potential to be terrible or to be incredible, but it is a very noble energy because it is clean.