Juliet Prandi (39) revealed that she suffered death threats when she made the decision to leave the house she shared with her ex-husband today, Claudio Contardi (52).

“I am very ashamed to expose myself in this way. In my life I exposed myself like this. The times I did it was because I felt that justice was looking the other way and they were messing with the integrity and health of my children “, assured the model and driver in Intruders (America).

In this way, Prandi explained why she decided to go out and tell what happened last Friday, when she denounced on the air that her ex-partner had abandoned her children, Rocco and Mateo, at the door of her home, while she was on the air of Sarasa (La 100, Monday through Friday at 2 p.m.), the radio program that he conducts with Mariano Peluffo.

“He’s begging the judge that he doesn’t have money to buy a T-shirt but he buys a $ 120,000 truck, a Mercedes Benz… and does not pay food to my children. And nothing happens. He can do whatever he wants and nothing happens “Prandi continued, very upset, recounting the conflicts she still has with Contardi over the food quota for her children.

Julieta Prandi spoke of the threats received from her former partner. Capture TV.

Then, through tears, she revealed: “When I left my house, and I did not tell this before, sorry … I left my home under threat of death. The worst thing I had to hear was’You are not going to have more years. You will receive a crown‘”.

“And many times I had to hear that if I was a man it wouldn’t leave me a single healthy bone. Many times. In addition to telling me ‘bitch’, ‘stupid’, ‘you’re old’, ‘you don’t go out anymore’. Beyond the denigrations … a misogynist, “added Prandi, who pointed out that the threat denounced her at the time.

“But the judge allowed him to put a legal muzzle on me. They didn’t want me to speak,” she added, indignant.

“We are many women who go through this, and worse too. And even if justice is blind and ends up ruling in favor of the monster, the thief, the swindler and the misogynist, they will not stop me “, he made clear.

Finally, Prandi highlighted his current partner, Emanuel Ortega, and made a difference with the relationship he maintains with his ex, Ana Paula Dutil. “He has a beautiful family, he gets along well with his ex. It is a family with respect above all else, of admiration and appreciation for the time shared. Emanuel is a gentleman.”

Very in love, she closed highlighting that Emanuel “makes me feel full. It makes me feel like myself.” When this new scandal broke out between Julieta and her ex, Ortega dedicated a message to the driver, expressing not only his love but also his commitment in the fight she faces to defend her children.