After the sharp 2.0 crossing between Juliet Diaz (43) and Monica Gonzalez, the woman of Jose Maria Listorti (48), for a sketch that the couple uploaded to social networks, the renowned actress and feminist activist broke the silence.

The controversy, which began a message from Díaz to González in an Instagram account called Feminacida, resulted in a extensive debate in the media on the way to make humor nowadays.

Everything was said, and even Monica herself recognized in Just in case (The Eleven Ten / Radio of the City): “The comment hurt me a lot because there was no background, and as a result of his deep and very far-fetched analysis, they locate my husband as an abuser and me as a subject“.

That said, the production of The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 9.30 a.m.) he got in touch with both women and each one, Julieta for the first time, spoke about it.

“I told here that the production wrote to Julieta. The protagonists of this story were her and Mónica. What happened? For them the problem is over“, assured this Friday to the air of LAM Pía Shaw (42).

“They spoke privately. It was Julieta herself who spoke to Monica on Instagram. And the actress’s message to our production was: ‘All good. I already spoke to her privately. We fix it between ourselves. Very calm. There is not much more to say and it does not give for more. Thanks. Kisses to everyone out there, ‘”said the journalist.

And he completed: “With Juliet’s word, we asked Monica about what happened yesterday (this Thursday) afternoon and she told us: ‘Yes, we have already spoken privately, on Instagram, and on very good terms. We have already finished the subject with mutual respect ‘“.

“They gave it up but there are a lot of really angry people“, launched Yanina Latorre (52) and said:” I would have liked that if Julieta Díaz put together a tremendous debate on a feminist page, with an audio or a note she would also clarify it. ”

It should be noted that the scandal in question began when the renowned actress questioned a comic video that José María and Mónica starred in to bring some humor to her Instagram followers.

The recording dealt with an everyday scene in which the comedian used a blender to avoid listening to his wife while she told him about her children’s schooling.

“To his partner: sister, here we are if you need an ear to reflect“Diaz told González in a post on the aforementioned feminist account. And about the recording in question, he added:”Tastelessness. No sensitivity. No listening. And old. Old. Nothing in humor. Bad taste and old“.

“Hello, I am José María Listorti’s partner. Since you offered me your ear, I hope you listen to me. First I want to tell you that José is an excellent person. We had a lot of fun making these videos. Thinking them, acting them. And the truth I do not understand why they do this analysis“Monica replied.

Also, the former dancer reminded the actress of one of her most popular movie roles. “It’s humor. It’s fiction. Is your character in the movie Soccer or me Wasn’t the same thing happening with Adrián Suar? There were scenes where he wouldn’t hear you watching football. Movie that I found hilarious and it would never have occurred to me to do the analysis they are doing “.

“What is the difference between what Suar and you did in the movie with what we did? Because ours is also fiction and a comedy pass. I wait your answer“Listorti’s wife closed.

