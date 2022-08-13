Argentina.- The world of cosplay It has more and more exponents that put their culture at the top, ranging from very striking outfits due to the great work behind the making of their suit to those that are flirtatious that go with a touch of mischief from the creators. But there are also those cute ones who win the hearts of their fans because of how good they look and that is the case with Juliet Allegretti who decided to bring Ochako Uraraka to life.

The streamer and Argentine cosplayer decided to re-share some photos of her cute and tender Ochako Uraraka cosplay on social networks and from the first minute she got hundreds of pretty good messages where they thank her for sharing her photos again and Julieta Allegretti although She gives that look of being a delicate woman, her physical charms also give a very striking touch to the outfit that stands out through the costume.

Julieta Allegretti on this occasion wore a fabric suit very tight to her figure in shades of pink, black and blue. There were more than 6 photos in which she shows off the different possible angles and in each of them both her dress and her figure caused her sensation to the point of reaching more than 57 thousand likes. The south american It has been characterized by always giving life to characters that she admires and this manga was no exception.

The cosplayer earned the nice comments with this postcard | Photo: Instagram Julieta Allegretti

“Uraraka looks so cute on you”, “I don’t know why but all your cosplays are so cute”, “You are cute and beautiful Juliet, how beautiful you look in your beautiful suit”, “You are the best cosplayer in the world”, are some of the Messages Julieta Allegretti receives and it is that in her hundreds of publications there are different outfits in which she shows off her excellent figure in all of them.