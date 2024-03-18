Julieta Venegas appeared on Saturday night at a concert free in the plinth capital. Hours before he did what he has not done President López Obrador: meet up with the seeking mothers, express his support and promise that he would talk about them during the concert. The mothers looked for her because in preparation for the concert they had removed the memorials for the missing that they had installed in front of National Palace. They asked him not to forget them. Before finishing his concert Juliet he told them thousands of attendees that filled the Zócalo that I wanted to “take advantage of this moment to express my solidarity with the seeking parentsI join the claim so that their spaces of expression are respected and of memory because,They took them alive and we want them alive!”

He President López Obrador He has never met, he has given them a space, he has greeted the searching fathers and mothers. He decorated, well, Estela de Carlotto, the extraordinary president of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, an icon in the fight for the disappeared in Argentina, but He has never had time for searching mothers in Mexico. Nor has he dedicated a second to the recognition that the seeking mothers what were award-winning for him human rights award King of Spain and received by Felipe VI in Alcalá de Henares, in Spain, with a speech that exhibited the profound drama of having among your people a missing relativeone of the most serious, most painful crimes that can exist.

He The federal government not only ignores the relatives of the missing: minimizes and ignores the crime itself. Karla Quintana, the president of the National Search Commission, resigned from her position because the federal government, on which the commission depends, does not accept the number of missing that the commission itself had registered, 50 thousand, so far in the six-year term. What's more, the federal government ordered a “census” to be carried out, carried out by the so-called servants of the nation together with the state governments of Morena, to demonstrate that the missing are many fewer than those that the search commission has. In other words, they want to make the disappeared disappear.

The truth is that they are already hundreds of clandestine graves that the searching mothers have found In the country, the forensic services, where there are thousands of unidentified human remains, do not have the resources or capabilities to do so, there is no policy that seriously attempts to address a problem that the government prefers to ignore, that it considers does not exist, or that It's not worth your attention.

We have often said that, except in exceptional cases, the disappearances suffered during this six-year term were not part of a State policy, they were not (as happened in Argentina or Chile during the military dictatorships that those countries suffered in the 70s) part of a policy of extermination ordered from power. It is perhaps more serious: it is part of a fight between empowered criminal groups, who have kidnapped part of the national territory, productive sectors, entire communities, where they kill, kidnap and disappear those who are not their own or do not bow down. Territories in which the State has no control.

You cannot be indifferent to it. It is not enough to form some commissions with a meager budget to search for mass graves throughout the national territory. Of course, it is not enough with programs like Sembrando Vida or with support for young people. The deaths and disappearances are the most costly symptom of the absence of a security strategy that seeks to end and control the chronic insecurity that we have experienced daily for years.

It's true: the missing They don't vote, but drama that entail the disappearances, the social wound they leave is enormous. As Felipe VI said when awarding the members of the humanitarian organization Familias Unidas por Nuestros Desaparecidos in Jalisco, “the disappearance of a single person erodes trust in institutions and challenges collective conscience.”

I have lived it. It's terrible, it's much worse than witnessing the death of a loved one. You can say goodbye to a loved one, you know where they are, even if in their last hours they have gone through one of the many daily ordeals that we suffer in this country, that person can be said goodbye and kept in a corner of your heart. With a missing person it is not like that: a missing person is not there, but he is still part of life, the anguish of not knowing his fate, of not knowing if he is dead or alive, under what circumstances he died if that fate fell to him, as he will be living if he still is, it is terrible, devastating, it is toxic for the soul. Many of us can recover from a death, even if it is that of a very loved person, a father, a mother, a child, a partner, a brother, much less can recover from a disappearance, from not having certainty about the fate of that loved person. .

Those mothers, those wives who are not received in the National Palace, who are not allowed to enter so as not to overshadow the narrative of supposed collective happiness that the morning exudes, demand a place: they should be recognized, helped, supported from power itself. The president did not do it, Julieta Venegas, one of our best and most endearing artists, did it, in a gesture that magnifies her.

