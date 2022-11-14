The Mexican striker Raul Alonso Jimenez he entered the final list of coach Gerardo Martino’s summons to play the Qatar 2022 World Cup; however, the new Wolves helmsman, Jules Lopeteguiis concerned about the health of the attacker.
In his first press conference, Julen Lopetegui took the opportunity to talk about the reinforcements required to face the season in the Premier League, in addition to his concern for Jiménez, since the footballer has not played for a minute since August for the injury suffered, which was close to marginalizing him from the World Cup.
“I’m worried about him because he hasn’t played a minute with this team. We need him to come back in good shape and in his best version.”
– Julien Lopetegui
“I haven’t spoken to all the players, but I have spoken to two or three. I spoke with Raúl, about the situation with the national team in Mexico. It worries me because he hasn’t played for a minute”, asserted.
Likewise, the Spanish strategist explained that his priority is Wolverhampton, this above the Mexican team, for which he seeks Raul Jimenez return to his best level at the end of the cupbearer competition.
“It worries me because we need everyone, but we need Raúl and his best version. Let’s hope he returns like that. I respect his team, but the most important thing for me is not the World Cup, it’s Wolves. We have to protect our goals. I spoke with him, I respect the decision of the player and the coach, but the most important thing for me is the Wolves.”. sentenced.
