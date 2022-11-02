New York, United States.- Julie Powell, American writer internationally renowned for her blog and cookbook inspired by chef Julia Child’s 1960s French cookbook, has died of a heart attack at the age of 49, the newspaper reported Tuesday. New York Times. The newspaper, which quotes her husband, assures that Powell died on October 26 at his home in the state of New York.

Born and raised in austin, texas, worked in the mayor’s office New York, before starting in 2002 to write a blog that became a successful book in 2005: “Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen (“Julie and Julia: 365 days, 524 recipes, 1 a tiny kitchen) “.

In a humorous tone, Powell commented on and tried to put into practice the recipes of the famous Californian cook and entertainer Julia Child (1912-2004), author in 1961 of the book “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” which tried, at the time, to popularize French cuisine among American housewives.

The film Julie & Julia, directed by Nora Ephron, was adapted from Powell’s book and Julia Child’s autobiography (“My Life in France”) and portrayed the two women played by actresses Amy Adams as Julie Powell Y meryl streep as Julia Child.

Powell’s career inspired dozens of chef’s blog and authors of culinary books and gastronomic, among them, the American Dorie Greenspan, Ina Garten, Deb Perelman, Alison Roman and the French Clotilde Dusoulier.

Deb Perelman said in Twitter that she is “shocked by the news of the death of Julie Powell, the first food blogger”.

