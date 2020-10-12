Julie Nioche presents Our Solitudes at the Maison des Métallos (1). Back on the job, this 2010 creation (Grand Prize of the Syndicate of Theater, Music and Dance Critics) gives its designers a hard time. Alone on stage, the performer (last Saturday, it was Lisa Miramond, alternating with Julie Nioche) secures his hands and feet to a system of lines connected to 200 pulleys and weighing weights, as we find on old scales. “I build choreographic devices, environments in which it is impossible to move, as in everyday life”, confides the choreographer. When the dancer moves an arm or a leg a little hard, the pulleys lift her above the ground, above herself. The commercial relationship to the body thus weighed, weighed, evaluated in short, creates movement, except that it is the performer who imposes this link on himself in the public eye. Isn’t it herself who stirs and, suddenly, moves the machine? Isn’t she the hostage of her own system? Liberty and servitude are here accomplices.

A misstep ? here she is on earth

Nothing Circassian here. Behind the scenes are visible (Gilles Gentner is in the light). The machinery, unveiled, absorbs shocks without loss. Any escape to a vertical suspension requires a lot of elbow grease. This is why the beauty, after having readjusted herself, her head held high and her back straight, falls asleep horizontally, three meters above the ground. She dreams, turns around. A wrong move – a wrong step? – and there she is almost back down to earth. Two centimeters from the ground, she dances on the elbows – which move forward like legs – even on the tip of her nose. The rest of the body, a gram higher, levitates like in Marc Chagall’s paintings, feet and legs backwards. Sometimes suspended upside down in the void, one thinks of the mortal plunge of the employees of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. The weights thus impose a dance without gravity, but which does not go without effort. Posted on the courtyard side, on guitar, the musician Alexandre Meyer does wonders. He tears from his instrument broad sounds which expand and others, very pinched, like a trickle of water on a volcano.