Julie Freundt has composed ‘I want a Peru’, the song is part of the project ‘Bicentenario Creativo’ and he performs it with Sylvia Falcón. “It is not a political song, not at all. I would love it to be a connection with what we need and want, not segmented or hateful Peruvians. We have to recognize, respect and value the culture that we have. And the role of women, this is a country of regent women ”, she tells us by phone. The quarantine surprised her in Argentina, where she had to stay for months. “I found myself in Lima with an imminent move, I lived in a rented apartment that I couldn’t continue to support without a job. I had to set up a space in my (music) school ”.

But Freundt acknowledges that the pandemic affected more of his other colleagues. “Some have given up this dream of being an artist. There are those who have young children and, if you can’t do what you like, you have to find another way to live ”. He says that the sector should have been considered by politicians. “Fujimori and Castillo they are more interested in other things. The artistic sector would have to be a priority ”.

Do you agree with what Susana Baca said in defense of the artists? Part of the text says that “fascism has never produced artists, because art is freedom.”

Exactly. What I agree on is that art sets us free, and no one has to persecute anyone for saying what they think and what they feel. In a free country – and that we should continue to have – I feel sorry that, because you express yourself in favor of democracy or in favor of Peru, they curse you or persecute you. We all have the right to express ourselves and artists do it with respect, because it is something that we have within this sensitivity. Throwing an opinion does not cancel us, it does not have to cancel the fact that you have an ideology.

What do you think that the elections bare classism and racism?

This has been incubating for years. The resentment that there is hurts a lot, It hurts me a lot that the State has not been able to meet basic needs, it hurts because I have felt it in my union, there is simply no interest. But neither should we blame the Government, we must be aware that our lives depend on each one. What we are experiencing has us totally confronted.

But is the claim of the regions not valid? For example, there are artists who cannot reinvent themselves due to lack of resources.

Unfortunately there are things that the city has given you. There should be a connection to have good communication in any part of the country, whether through a telephone or the internet, because it is proven that you can work for the world from where you are. The State has not given importance to having everyone connected, because if I could live in Cusco, in a valley, in Áncash, yes, I swear I would. Being in contact with the field is what we all need.

