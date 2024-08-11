

Paris (AFP)

Hungary’s Michelle Gulyas won the women’s modern pentathlon gold medal with a new world record on the final day of the Paris 2024 Olympics, scoring 1,461 points.

The women’s modern pentathlon, which includes swimming, show jumping, fencing, 200m freestyle and a 3,000m run including 10m laser pistol shooting, was first introduced in 2000 and was won by Britain’s Stephanie Cook, followed in 2004 by Hungary’s Susanna Foros, Germany’s Lena Schönborn in 2008, Lithuania’s Laura Asadauskaite in 2012, Australia’s Chloe Esposito in 2016 and Britain’s Kate French in the summer of 2021 in Tokyo.

After Egypt’s Ahmed El Gendy won the men’s event on Saturday with a world record, 23-year-old Julias followed suit on the final day of the Games, beating France’s Elodie Clouville (1,452 points) and South Korea’s Sungmin Seung (1,441 points).

