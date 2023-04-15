The Turkish authorities have given the ok and the Italian consulate has organized the transfer. The results of yesterday’s autopsy are awaited

From our correspondent Valerio Piccioni

Julia Ituma is returning home. The coffin with the body of the volleyball player who died in the night between 12 and 13 April falling from the sixth floor of the Volleyball Hotel in Istanbul is traveling to Italy. The Turkish authorities gave the go-ahead and the Italian consulate was able to organize the transfer.

Julia’s funeral — The funeral will take place in Milan on Tuesday 18 April at 11 in the church of San Filippo Neri, in via Gabbro in the Bovisasca district, the parish where Julia had begun to play volleyball, starting a journey that had led her to become one of the most promising stars of all Italian volleyball at just 18 years old. See also The surreal silence of Novara: that empty building and the ghosts of Julia

death investigation — Meanwhile, the investigation by the prosecutor of Anatolia, Ismail Uygur, continues, who is also awaiting the results of the autopsy carried out on April 14th. So far only the first report drawn up by the doctor who confirmed Julia’s death has been translated, writing of the hypothesis of a suicide but indicating the need for new tests. The answer could arrive on April 17th.

