Actress Julianne Moore has denounced on Instagram that Donald Trump’s administration has prohibited his first children’s book, Freckleface Strawberry (Forest Forest Face in Spanish), in the United States schools led by the Department of Defense.

“It’s a great shock for me. I can’t help asking what is controversial in this book, “said the interpreter in a publication on her social network profile.

As explained, the book, which was published in 2007, is a Semi -autobiographical history And he is about a seven -year -old girl who does not like his freckles, but finally learns to live with them when he realizes that it is different ‘like everyone else’.

“It is a book that I wrote for my children and for other children to remind youbut we are united by our humanity and our community, “Moore said.

Moore, whose last work is The next room by Pedro Almodóvar, he has assured that he is “really” sad and that He never thought “to see this in a country where freedom of expression is a constitutional right”.

The actress reveals that she has learned of the prohibition through Pen America, an organization that is defined on her website by Protect freedom of expression in the United States.

“I feel particularly stunned because I am a proud ex -alumine of the American Lyceum of Frankfurt, a school of the Department of Defense. I grew up within a military family, with a veteran father of the Vietnam War, and I am proud to proud Our country, “said the actress, which He has considered that he is “bleak” To think that children like her “cannot read a book written by someone whose experience is similar to their.”