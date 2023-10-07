Lou Marinko is scared. Afraid of the green, that green at the bottom of the lake, that there’s something down there that might not just be down there once she’s seen it. But everywhere. That’s why Lou, actually Louise, is afraid of swimming, no matter how much Sonny, her best friend since childhood, talks to her.

Sonny is the problem child in Juliane Pickel’s new young adult novel “Rat Summer” and Lou is the one who keeps trying in vain to stop her from doing something: “I always expect a catastrophe around the next corner – and Sonny an adventure.” In these summer vacation days, which begins with Lou carrying Sonny’s certificate into the deep pool of the abandoned swimming pool, a place that only the two of them know, only for Sonny to casually burn the paper with her cigarette, something is finally going to happen. Find Sonny. And then something happens that she simply didn’t think was possible: Hagen Bender has been released from prison. The man who killed Sonny’s mother, who lost his nerve in a fast food restaurant almost five years ago and pushed Ava, who had just wanted to calm him down, against a railing so badly that she died.

For Sonny, he is a murderer, and everyone who sees it differently is against her. When she thinks about what he’s done or how she’s going to get revenge, her gaze darkens, her eyes turn dark green – the second dark green that Lou has to somehow deal with. And since Sonny has realized that he’s out again, it’s all about getting revenge: about finding out Bender’s weak points, about a plan and about finding the right people to implement it.

Number two, like us

Tayo from school is one of those people, he works for Bender, knows when he’s not at home and where the key is. So Sonny throws himself at him. And Lou looks on in horror. After all, it was always the two friends who shared everything with each other and knew exactly what the other felt and thought. And at least there’s been a lot of excitement between the two fifteen or sixteen year old girls lately, first with unintentional touching, then with a kiss and a wild smooch.

Lou is more than the ideal narrator of a fast-paced story from the passenger seat, as a confidant, as an accomplice, as number two who, on behalf of the readers of the young adult novel, takes a stand on what its heroine is cooking up. She is also number two in her family, little sister of a star child, born exactly one year after the girl who was actually supposed to be named Louise and who determines the family’s life as taboo as she is present. The question of whether she really means what others want with her and from her also concerns Lou outside of her friendship with Sonny. A life long.



Juliane Pickel: “Rat Summer”. Novel. Beltz & Gelberg, Weinheim 2023. 256 pages, hardcover, €16. From 14 years

And so the story of how a teenager, between grief and anger, guilt and promises, tries to take revenge on a man who caused his mother’s death is not the only gripping story in Juliane Pickel’s second young adult novel. “Rat Summer” also tells the story of someone slipping away, which revolves around the question of how friendship, loyalty, and connection prove themselves – as unconditional support, even to the point of complicity, or in an attempt to protect the other from the worst.







The really captivating strand in Juliane Pickel’s sensual story, which shimmers, screams and stinks like rarely in current youth literature, is the story of an emancipation: how Lou faces her fears, how she overcomes the fascination, the love, the She begins to release expectations and pressure from her friend, slowly and painfully, and turns “Rat Summer” into an event. The fact that the author lets her narrator also look at her own family and ultimately herself makes the book a great story about growing up.

