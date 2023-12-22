Nothing was kept silent. Juliana Oxenford left the screens ofatvlast December 15 after admitting that the channel decided to fire her because “her ways” did not go with the interests of the television station where she worked. However, this has not prevented the journalist from making her voice heard clearly regarding her departure from her space. What did she say? Find out in the following note.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about ATV?

Juliana Oxenford said goodbye to her program live 'Juliana style' the last December 15; live he excused that atv She would enter “a digital age” that would need “influencers” and that she did not follow the guidelines of said medium. Precisely for this reason, the former television presenter decided to speak for the last time about Channel 9 and its plans for its 2024 programming schedule.

It is important to emphasize that ATV plans to release 'They are me', a novel that narrates the tumultuous life of the singer Gloria Trevi, which will hit the screen next January 1 at 9:30 pm

In a recent Instagram post, the interviewer offered her best wishes to Mávila Huertas, who would replace her; In addition, she sent a rather curious message about ATV's new bet.

“I hope my replacement does well because of the extraordinary team I leave and love. I hope Gloria Trevi's novel leaves them with a cushion of more than 3 or 4 points so they can grow more in prime time. As I said and I repeat, “I know that some of the managers love and respect me. They have shown me that. I understand that certain powerful factions do not think or want the same thing. It's a company, you decide.”Oxenford's post said.

What was Juliana Oxenford's farewell to the news program 'Al style Juliana' like?

Juliana Oxenforddid his last show 'Juliana styleon December 15 after announcing his departure from the channel on Friday, November 24. “They don't love me, that's the reason I'm leaving,” the journalist initially stated.

“I asked them: why am I leaving?… And they told me: 'Juliana, the channel is entering a kind of influencer era.' And I told them that they needed journalists, but they said that I didn't want to do promotions.” “Why do they keep the journalistic program, but throw out the journalist?” said Oxenford.



