Juliana Oxenford He confirmed that he was no longer riding an ATV. In this regard, the communicator said that they decided not to renew her contract nor the producer of her program, Javier Ávila. “The channel is considering having a team here, a host who aligns with what the channel wants… I understand that they no longer like my ways, my ways no longer suit them,” she said. Before her departure, the journalist launched a warning to the new driver that will replace it. Likewise, she told about her current working conditions.

What is the warning that Juliana Oxenford sent to her replacement at ATV?

Juliana Oxenford He is an active figure on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and through his official account he does not hesitate to answer questions from his followers and face criticism from his detractors. Given her sudden departure from ATV, Internet users asked her if she would join Willax. In this regard, the journalist ruled out her joining that channel and took the opportunity to send a warning to the host that she would replace her in her position.

“Nor would I sit in the chair left by an honest journalist whose head is cut off for being honest and seeking the truth. If you are not coherent and dignified, you cannot be a journalist,” held. It should be noted that while it is not known who will take over Oxenford’s position at ATV, it is rumored that it will be Mávila Huertas.

Juliana Oxenford noted that she considers herself “an honest journalist who had her head cut off.” Photo: X/Juliana Oxenford

On the other hand, Juliana has been encouraged to talk about the Labor conditions in which it is found in ATV to date. “About the free one, well outside. I’m not a payroll”accurate.

Given this, Internet users questioned the channel. “I don’t understand. You are practically the image of the channel and you are not on the payroll?” “I have always wondered that… If a TV channel’s line of business is to inform, entertain, etc., why does it hire journalists?” by RxH? If they carry out activities inherent to the line of business”, were some comments.

Juliana Oxenford spoke about her working conditions at ATV. Photo: Juliana Oxenford/X

What did Juliana respond to Magaly after supporting her dismissal from ATV?

Some days ago, Magaly Medina He was in favor of ATV not renewing Oxenford’s contract. In this regard, the ‘Magpie’ pointed out the reason why she agreed with the departure of his colleague.

“The elections arrived and Juliana dedicated herself to being Castillo’s spokesperson and public relations officer, a die-hard anti-Fujimorista (…). Her audience became disappointed to see a person who did not agree with what they thought (…). What she has today is what she harvested (…). The figures are not supporting her,” Medina said.

Given this, Oxford answered the ‘Magpie’ through your X account. “I could get the rating figures, my minutes of commercials, but I have nothing to defend myself against. I have made a program uncomfortable for many, successful and in defense of democracy. “Never about my interests or my friends,” he commented.