Some days ago, Juliana Oxenford surprised by confirming his departure from ATV. In this regard, the journalist pointed out that the channel decided not to renew her or her producer Javier Ávila’s contracts that were about to expire. After this news, Magaly Medina spoke out and supported the dismissal of the communicator and gave her reasons, one of which was that she had low rating figures. Upon hearing these statements, Marcelo Oxenford’s daughter sent a forceful response to the ‘Urraca’.

Why did Magaly Medina support Juliana Oxenford’s departure from ATV?

Following Juliana Oxenford’s departure from ATV, Magaly Medina He took the opportunity to tell, in a recent edition of his program, the reason why he distanced himself from the journalist. “The elections arrived and Juliana dedicated herself to being Castillo’s spokesperson and public relations officer, a die-hard anti-Fujimorista,” said the ‘Urraca’.

Then, the ‘Magpie’ revealed that he agreed with the channel’s decision to remove Oxenford and explained his reasons. “In ATV there is a lot of freedom, but another way is to use it as debauchery. His audience became disappointed to see a person who did not go according to what they thought (…) Her audience was dissipating, what she has today is what she reaped (…) The figures are not accompanying her. “No one is throwing you out, Juliana, the viewers have turned their backs on you,”held.

What did Juliana Oxenford respond to Magaly Medina after her comments about her departure from ATV?

After the statements of Magaly Medina, Juliana Oxenford He was encouraged to respond to the ‘Magpie’ regarding the comment he made about the low numbers of his program. Through her ‘X’ account, before her Twitter, the journalist said:

“I could get the rating figures, my minutes of commercials, but I have nothing to defend myself against. I have made a program that is uncomfortable for many, successful and in defense of democracy. Never of my interests or my friends”wrote.

Juliana Oxenford pointed out that “she made a program in defense of democracy and never of her interests.” Photo: capture of ‘X’/Juliana Oxenford

