Juliana Oxenford was no stranger to the resignation of Patricia Del Rio to his program “Las mañanas” on Nativa TV. As is recalled, on March 8, the former RPP journalist said that she would no longer be in her information space after the accusations she received for having made a foolish comment about the six soldiers who died in Puno.

Juliana Oxenford regrets Patricia del Río’s resignation from the program

After a few hours of Patricia del Río’s pronouncement, the host of “Al Juliana style” turned to her Twitter platform to refer to her colleague’s case and regretted that she would no longer be in charge of an informative space. According to her publication, it is an act of injustice and power play.

“Today Patricia del Río said goodbye to her program. He left to take care of himself, to protect himself from so many lies, to say ‘enough’ to those who attack honest people through lies and assumptions. Journalism loses, slanderers win”, was read in the first tweet that he dedicated to his partner.

Juliana Oxenford saddened by the departure of Patricia del Río from Nativa TV. Photo: Juliana Xenford/Twitter See also 'X' or the Michelin radial revolution

Likewise, Juliana took the opportunity to wish Patricia success in the next projects that come in her career as a communicator. “We have not always agreed on ideas, but I know her well and I know her decency and her commitment to the truth, one more voice that goes out and there can be many more. Until when so much trash attacking those who don’t think alike? A big hug Patty, the best for you, ”she added.

Patricia del Río resigns from her program in tears

The prominent journalist Patricia del Río announced on March 8, through a broadcast of the program “Las mañanas” by Nativa TV, that her presence in the space would no longer go after a controversy that was unleashed by hasty comments she had commenting on the news of the six soldiers who died in Puno.

He even took the time to explain the context in which he issued these words, but he stressed that the media misrepresented his opinion. “I’m leaving because enough is enough. I’m not crying for myself, because I’m not a victim of anything. Because people who believe that the truth is important cannot continue in the hands of people who are willing to destroy your life, your peace of mind, your honor.“, she indicated visibly shocked.

What career and where did Juliana Oxenford study?

The host of “Al estilo Juliana” was motivated, from a very young age, to study Journalism. Thus, she decided to study Communication Sciences at the San Martín de Porres University.

In her early days in the workplace, she was a sports reporter for ATV. Some time later, she dabbled in investigative journalism by being part of the press team for César Hildebrandt’s “En la boca del lobo”.

Juliana Oxenford began working as a sports journalist at ATV at the age of 18. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Juliana Oxenford

Juliana will not resign from ATV before a tense interview with Tania Ramírex

Strong and clear. In dialogue with the YouTube program “Sálvese quien pueda”, Juliana Oxenford brought down the theory that she would step aside from the ATV television house after the controversial interview she did with Congresswoman Tania Ramírez on her news program.

“If I leave at some point, let it be clear that it is because of a personal decision and not because a lady motivates me to make a decision,” said the journalist from “Al estilo Juliana”.