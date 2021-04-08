In her latest program, Juliana Oxenford announced that she will take what was said by Rafael Lopez to court, since the presidential candidate insulted her during his proselytizing campaign in San Juan de Lurigancho.

The host of the program Juliana style She was outraged at the candidate’s attitude and maintained that it is not the first time that she has violated a journalist in this way, since she previously did so with her colleagues Mavila Huertas and Monica Delta. “Today, this man, on a visit to Jicamarca, spoke about me. (…) He will have to answer and in court for what he said today about me. He has called me ‘ignorant of crap,’ “he said.

During his recent event, the candidate Rafael Lopez launched insults against Juliana Oxenford, who questioned his approach. “Bringing vaccines that do work and are in abundance in the United States. I said it a month ago, they laughed at me. The jamming programs, Miss Juliana Oxenford laughing at misfortune, ignore … You have to find out what is happening in the world, “he said.

On the other hand, the journalist thanked people on social networks and friends for their solidarity after what the candidate said. “What Mr. Lopez Aliaga manifests are atrocities, because his speeches have to do with messages that go against women … He is a misogynist, a macho and a person who has lied to death,” said Juliana, very indignant.

