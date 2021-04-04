Juliana Oxenford, who resumed driving ATV news, in style in January this year, dedicated an emotional message of birthday to his youngest daughter through his official account Instagram. In her publication, the presenter expressed the great affection she feels for the little girl, who is celebrating her eight years of life.

At the beginning of the post, the journalist recalled the enthusiasm she felt when she saw her first-born’s face for the first time. “My daughter: Someday you will understand that I am not exaggerating when I tell you that I am another person since you came into my life. Eight years have passed since the pain of bringing you into the world was perfectly combined with the greatest happiness, “he said.

Then the figure of ATV He highlighted all the qualities that his little girl has, with which he surprises her every day. “You have the immense gift of transforming all of us who love you, as if you had a kind of magic wand capable of bringing out the best in each person,” he said.

Juliana Oxenford and her daughter

Finally, Juliana Oxenford used her Instagram to wish your daughter a prosperous future full of good experiences. “I only hope that life continues to give you happy moments, that you know how to overcome sadness with the same force with which you pursue your dreams …. Be happy, my daughter, that is and will be your best gift. I love you to the sky, past Jupiter and beyond. Thank you for so much, “he said.

Juliana Oxenford explains her absence from ATV

In mid-February, Juliana Oxenford revealed why she was temporarily absent from riding Juliana Style ATV News, via a post on Twitter.

Please ignore fake accounts and fabricated news. The reason I am not live is because my baby has a fever and I had to stay with him. No, I am not sick, they have not banned me and I have not been vaccinated either, ”explained the journalist.

Juliana Oxenford, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.