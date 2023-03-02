Eddie Fleischmann referred with qualifiers to Juliana Oxenford on Twitter and the journalist did not remain silent. These were her statements via social networks.

Juliana Oxenford defended himself after sports commentator Eddie Fleischmann I would call it “disgusting”. One user shared a video of Oxenford reporting on a new March to Lime, but called it “soulful” and tagged Fleischman in the post. “Another disgusting one. She forgot that when she spits up, it falls on her face,” the commentator commented on his account about the video, but the insult did not go unnoticed by the host of “Julian style“.

Juliana Oxenford responds to Eddie Fleischman. Photo: Twitter capture/Juliana Oxenford

“Disgusting? Watch your words, Eddie Fleischmann. If you don’t like to know what’s going on in the Perustay where you are or return to sports. Your machismo and misogyny are leading you to repulsive comments like these“, the journalist responded in her account Twitter.

What else did Juliana Oxenford say to Eddie Fleischman?

Juliana Oxenford referred in another message to the moment when both she and Eddie Fleishmanthey worked together. “Clearly, his thing is football, he doesn’t know how to distinguish real content from a slanderous video. On top of that he insults. To think that when we worked together he even praised my way of doing journalism and even dressing“The journalist wrote on her account.

