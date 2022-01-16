Juliana Oxenford He announced on his social networks that he tested positive for COVID-19. The journalist and television host pointed out that, after two years without being infected with the virus, she was finally infected and has symptoms such as general malaise and lack of energy.

The communicator also specified that has all three doses of the vaccine, however, is taking every precaution to get him better as soon as possible.

“ After almost two years, I fell. I have tested positive for COVID-19 . The symptoms so far are reduced to general malaise and lack of energy. Luckily I am vaccinated with all three doses,” he wrote on Twitter.

Asks the population to avoid exposing themselves to COVID-19

“ Be very careful, this new variant is too contagious. I send you a hug,” Oxenford added in his post.

The press woman received hundreds of strengthening messages from her followers, who asked her for peace of mind and monitoring of her health at all times.

Juliana Oxenford was infected with the coronavirus and has symptoms. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Juliana Oxenford was infected for the first time

It is the first time that the journalist confirms having tested positive for the disease. In 2020 rumors grew that he had contracted the COVID-19. In this regard, she dismissed it.

“It seems that this pandemic has caused many to hallucinate, the trolls to reactivate and the lies to become so constant that unfortunately many end up believing in any type of fallacy,” Oxenford wrote after being absent from the ATV news for a few days.

“Now they come out with what I have COVID-19. The saddest thing is that there are people who believe it. When there is something to communicate, believe me you will find out from me”, he clarified.

In that year, the journalist became a mother for the second time. In September, she gave birth to her first son, the result of her relationship with businessman Milovan Radovic.

“Welcome, Mateo, we love you,” he wrote in a publication while carrying the little boy in his arms.