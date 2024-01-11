Juliana Oxenford and Álvaro Ugaz They had what seemed to be a dream relationship. The relationship was so sincere that the journalist was encouraged to ask the television host for her hand; However, an accident changed his life forever. Oxford. Her fiancé died when his vehicle collided with a trailer. Now, many years later, she reveals that she still has the engagement ring.

What happened to the engagement ring that Álvaro Ugaz gave to Juliana Oxenford?

Juliana Oxenford She was interviewed by Carla Chévez with whom she had an extensive conversation about different topics. Among those who stood out, Magaly Medina, Jessica Tapia and her relationship with the deceased journalist Álvaro Ugaz: “I remember him with great admiration, with great affection and I am convinced of one thing: that the happiest person that I have rebuilt my life and that I have had children is him from heaven. Because I'm sure he's in heaven“, said.

Minutes later, Chévez asks her about the engagement ring that Ugaz gave her and she responded that she still has it: “He left at a time when no one expected him (…). (The ring) I have it. I have it as a souvenir. It's a nice memory. “I have another ring from another boyfriend that I said no to.”

What did Álvaro Ugaz die from?

Álvaro Ugaz was driving his truck during the early hours of March 23, 2009whencrashed into a trailerat kilometer 27 of the Panamericana Sur highway. He was seriously injured and had to be sent to the clinic. Maison de Santé, while his co-pilot and colleague, Ítalo Uribe, had to be rescued by firefighters. Despite showing improvements after undergoing surgery for the second time, the press man died at around 6:00 pm on the same day.

