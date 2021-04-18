Juliana Oxeford enjoys the time she spends with her little ones a lot and usually shares her joy through her social networks. This time, the famous journalist surprised her Instagram followers by showing her funny steps from the children’s song “I am a cup”, which she learned alongside her children.

“If they are mothers and they do not know this, they are in nothing, come on!”, Commented the presenter of Juliana style ATV news, before showing the choreography that he learned thanks to his conceited.

In another time, Juliana Oxenford He posted a family photo, in which his daughter gives him a tender kiss while she holds her baby. ‘Mom mode’ is the hashtag that accompanied the snapshot.

Fans of the communicator did not take long to react to the publication and left affectionate messages. “How nice to see you in mom mode!” Blessings ”,“ Awesome photo Juliana! The best for your family ”, were some comments.

Juliana Oxenford responds to attacks during the 2021 election campaign

After being insulted by the politician Rafael López Aliaga, Juliana Oxenford decided to respond and assured that despite being defamed, her conscience is clear.

“In my case, I had to defend myself, not just from attacks and defamations. I have seen how some fans have taken it upon themselves to search for archival images to take parts of different interviews, edit them, take them out of context and create absolutely manipulated videos to make people believe that I am from racist to murderous. Incredible! ”, Reads part of his extensive statement.

“I am not a public official, I am a simple journalist and I am happy knowing that my conscience can be calm because they will never find me anything shady,” said the television figure in his message.

