Juliana Oxenford said goodbye to your program 'Juliana style'an informative news program hosted onatv. The journalist had already announced that she was no longer on Channel 9 due to differences with the guidelines of said television space. She pointed out that they told her that she was leaving because “they no longer like her ways nor do they suit them.”

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford makes a strong revelation about her departure from ATV: “Someone very powerful has asked for my head”

What was Juliana Oxenford's farewell to the news program 'Al style Juliana' like?

Juliana Oxenford performed his last live news program 'Juliana style today, December 15, after announcing his dismissal from the channel last Friday, November 24. “They don't want me, that's the reason I'm leaving,” the journalist initially said.

“I asked them: why am I leaving?…And they told me: “Juliana, the channel is entering a kind of influencer era”, and I told them that they needed journalists, but they said that I didn't want to do promotions “Why do they keep the journalistic program, but throw out the journalist?” Oxenford said.

“Supposedly I brought Pedro Castillo to power, which leaves 6 or 7 points, I conquered an entire country to vote for Pedro Castillo, you have to have a neuron or be very stupid to think that. I'm not that important“said Juliana.

The journalist reviewed her three years on the newscast, highlighting her controversial statements about various figures in current politics.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford reveals what she said to Mávila Huertas after denying that she would be her replacement: “Don't lie to me”

“I have never had so much freedom to practice journalism, but I have never been insulted as much or disrespected as much as on my own channel. But I am not going to say anything because I have class”the journalist attacked in the face of constant criticism from Magaly Medina.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about her departure from ATV?

The host of 'ATV Noticias: Juliana Style' told her viewers that, apparently, the reasons the channel gave her to explain her dismissal were not true. And the communicator assured thatA person who works at the San Isidro channel asked that she no longer continue as a worker at the aforementioned television house.. In addition, he said he has evidence that in some chat groups of senior company officials they make fun of her.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford affirms that Mávila Huertas will be her replacement at ATV: “She signed when they had not yet renewed my contract”

“Here (at ATV) there is someone very powerful who has asked for my head, which is why I am leaving. I will always be grateful for the freedom I have had on this channel and hate many people who, being on this channel, are in charge of talking about me and making fun of me every day in chats, where managers and producers participate. I am a journalist and I have good sources, I have screenshots of chats,” he expressed.

Did Juliana Oxenford send a hint to the person who asked for her departure from ATV?

Juliana Oxenford launched a peculiar message and stated that, despite having the evidence, she will not air the conversations in which people who work at the channel make fun of her. But she decided to say it because she “is not a hypocrite.”

“I'm not going to show (the chats). For that, I'm a lady. I don't need a $10,000 wallet to be a high-level person and it's been hard for me to achieve it, reading a lot and traveling a lot, always trying to talk. and learn from my great teachers in life. I wanted to make this comment because to be hypocritical and continue with the program as if nothing had happened, I am no good,” added the host.

#Juliana #Oxenford #goodbye #ATV #years #quotThey #don39t #love #that39s #I39m #leavingquot