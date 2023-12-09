Juliana OxenfordHe surprised more than one by confirming his departure from ATV. According to the journalist, neither she nor her producer, Javier Ávila, had their contracts renewed, which were about to expire. As a result of this news, the names of the possible candidates who would take her place began to be announced. However, Oxenford put these rumors to rest and revealed that Mávila Huertas He will be the one to replace her. In this regard, Juliana told how she found out about this news and accused her colleague of lying to her for denying her entry to the channel. In this note, all the details.

Why did Juliana Oxenford say that Mávila Huertas lied to her?

Juliana Oxenfordis an active figure on social networks and, through a live broadcast from her TikTok account, the journalist was encouraged to tell how she found out that Mávila Huertas would take its place on ATV.

“When Drusila (Zileri) left ATV, they told me that Mávila (Huertas) was one of those called out. In fact, I told the channel’s press manager that it would be a good option to think of her as her replacement because she was quite formal, correct,” he said at the beginning.

Then, Oxford He said that he wrote to Huertas and told her that possibly “they would be companions.” “I didn’t know the other one had signed to replace me. “She has every right to evaluate any type of job offer,” he added.

After that, Juliana reproached Huertas for denying her entry to ATV when she contacted her again. “I told him: ‘Hey, don’t lie to me, they just told me that I’m not going anymore and that you’re coming.’ And he replied: ‘No, my priority is the radio.'”he added.

Juliana Oxenford pointed out that at ATV they need someone “more docile.” Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Juliana Oxenford/Panamericana TV

What is the request that Juliana Oxenford made to Mávila Huertas?

After finding out that Mávila Huertas would join ATV, Juliana Oxenford only managed to wish her colleague the best, even though she would have liked him to notify her. “If they call me tomorrow for ‘Punto final’, the first thing I would do is talk to Mónica Delta about a matter of respect, of affection,” held.

It should be noted that Oxenford made a special order to Huertas. “Mávila is already with her suitcase ready on Arequipa Avenue, ready to enter the channel, may she do well and may she respect the beautiful team that I leave behind.”he added.

Juliana Oxenford warned Mávila Huertas that at ATV “they cut off your head for being honest and seeking the truth.” Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Juliana Oxenford

What warning did Juliana Oxenford send to her replacement at ATV?

After announcing his departure from ATV,Juliana Oxenfordwas asked if she would enterWillax. In this regard, the communicator ruled out her access to that channel and took the opportunity to send a warning to her colleague, Mávila Huertasnow that it is known that he will replace her in her position.

“Nor would I sit in the chair left by an honest journalist whose head is cut off for being honest and seeking the truth. If you are not coherent and dignified, you cannot be a journalist,”pointed out in ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).