Juliana Oxenford enjoys a long history within Peruvian television. Her incisive and direct style to confront her various interviewees and critics led to the press woman earning a name on the small screen. Although the extensive experience of the journalist on the screens is known, little is known about her personal life. In a recent interview, the communicator referred to her difficult childhood and how he helped his mother to get ahead.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford talks about how difficult it was to overcome anorexia: “It was a nightmare, I fainted in the street”

What was Juliana Oxenford’s childhood like and how did she support her mother?

in conversation with Veronica Linares For her YouTube channel, Juliana Oxenford revealed little-known details about her mother Liliana Tuja, of Argentine origin. “What did your mother do, what has she worked on?” Asked the interviewer.

“She got married pregnant at the age of 18. She didn’t work until I was 7 or 8 years old. She separated and found herself in need, in an unknown country (Peru), to go out to work,” he said. oxenford initially.

“My mother sold on a menu, he managed it for an interprovincial bus company that went to Huancayo. She had two cooks. My brother Manuel and I helped to attend and there I learned to have street (…) We would return at 10 p.m. on a bus and we would sit in the back with a kitchen knife in case they wanted to assault us,” said the journalist.

In that line, oxenford He pointed out that his mother also worked as a seller of jewelry, buttons and arrangements for Christmas trees in the Central Market. “She didn’t study for a professional degree,” Oxenford added.

YOU CAN SEE: Has Juliana Oxenford been courted by politicians? The journalist tells everything

Where was Juliana Oxenford born and how did she come to our country?

Liliana Tuja and Marcelo Oxenford, parents of Juliana Oxenford, are from Argentina and in the same way, the popular journalist was born in that country of tango, exactly, in Buenos Aires, where she lived her first three years with her siblings Patricia, Lorena and Juan Manuel. The reason why the communicator came to Peru was because her father found a job as an actor in Lima.

Juliana Oxenford and Marcelo Oxenford are the parents of the journalist Juliana Oxenford. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Juliana Oxenford

#Juliana #Oxenford #reveals #tough #childhood #helped #mother #quotI #learned #streetquot

Juliana Oxenford enjoys a long history within Peruvian television. Her incisive and direct style to confront her various interviewees and critics led to the press woman earning a name on the small screen. Although the extensive experience of the journalist on the screens is known, little is known about her personal life. In a recent interview, the communicator referred to her difficult childhood and how he helped his mother to get ahead.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford talks about how difficult it was to overcome anorexia: “It was a nightmare, I fainted in the street”

What was Juliana Oxenford’s childhood like and how did she support her mother?

in conversation with Veronica Linares For her YouTube channel, Juliana Oxenford revealed little-known details about her mother Liliana Tuja, of Argentine origin. “What did your mother do, what has she worked on?” Asked the interviewer.

“She got married pregnant at the age of 18. She didn’t work until I was 7 or 8 years old. She separated and found herself in need, in an unknown country (Peru), to go out to work,” he said. oxenford initially.

“My mother sold on a menu, he managed it for an interprovincial bus company that went to Huancayo. She had two cooks. My brother Manuel and I helped to attend and there I learned to have street (…) We would return at 10 p.m. on a bus and we would sit in the back with a kitchen knife in case they wanted to assault us,” said the journalist.

In that line, oxenford He pointed out that his mother also worked as a seller of jewelry, buttons and arrangements for Christmas trees in the Central Market. “She didn’t study for a professional degree,” Oxenford added.

YOU CAN SEE: Has Juliana Oxenford been courted by politicians? The journalist tells everything

Where was Juliana Oxenford born and how did she come to our country?

Liliana Tuja and Marcelo Oxenford, parents of Juliana Oxenford, are from Argentina and in the same way, the popular journalist was born in that country of tango, exactly, in Buenos Aires, where she lived her first three years with her siblings Patricia, Lorena and Juan Manuel. The reason why the communicator came to Peru was because her father found a job as an actor in Lima.

Juliana Oxenford and Marcelo Oxenford are the parents of the journalist Juliana Oxenford. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Juliana Oxenford

#Juliana #Oxenford #reveals #tough #childhood #helped #mother #quotI #learned #streetquot

Juliana Oxenford enjoys a long history within Peruvian television. Her incisive and direct style to confront her various interviewees and critics led to the press woman earning a name on the small screen. Although the extensive experience of the journalist on the screens is known, little is known about her personal life. In a recent interview, the communicator referred to her difficult childhood and how he helped his mother to get ahead.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford talks about how difficult it was to overcome anorexia: “It was a nightmare, I fainted in the street”

What was Juliana Oxenford’s childhood like and how did she support her mother?

in conversation with Veronica Linares For her YouTube channel, Juliana Oxenford revealed little-known details about her mother Liliana Tuja, of Argentine origin. “What did your mother do, what has she worked on?” Asked the interviewer.

“She got married pregnant at the age of 18. She didn’t work until I was 7 or 8 years old. She separated and found herself in need, in an unknown country (Peru), to go out to work,” he said. oxenford initially.

“My mother sold on a menu, he managed it for an interprovincial bus company that went to Huancayo. She had two cooks. My brother Manuel and I helped to attend and there I learned to have street (…) We would return at 10 p.m. on a bus and we would sit in the back with a kitchen knife in case they wanted to assault us,” said the journalist.

In that line, oxenford He pointed out that his mother also worked as a seller of jewelry, buttons and arrangements for Christmas trees in the Central Market. “She didn’t study for a professional degree,” Oxenford added.

YOU CAN SEE: Has Juliana Oxenford been courted by politicians? The journalist tells everything

Where was Juliana Oxenford born and how did she come to our country?

Liliana Tuja and Marcelo Oxenford, parents of Juliana Oxenford, are from Argentina and in the same way, the popular journalist was born in that country of tango, exactly, in Buenos Aires, where she lived her first three years with her siblings Patricia, Lorena and Juan Manuel. The reason why the communicator came to Peru was because her father found a job as an actor in Lima.

Juliana Oxenford and Marcelo Oxenford are the parents of the journalist Juliana Oxenford. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Juliana Oxenford

#Juliana #Oxenford #reveals #tough #childhood #helped #mother #quotI #learned #streetquot

Juliana Oxenford enjoys a long history within Peruvian television. Her incisive and direct style to confront her various interviewees and critics led to the press woman earning a name on the small screen. Although the extensive experience of the journalist on the screens is known, little is known about her personal life. In a recent interview, the communicator referred to her difficult childhood and how he helped his mother to get ahead.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford talks about how difficult it was to overcome anorexia: “It was a nightmare, I fainted in the street”

What was Juliana Oxenford’s childhood like and how did she support her mother?

in conversation with Veronica Linares For her YouTube channel, Juliana Oxenford revealed little-known details about her mother Liliana Tuja, of Argentine origin. “What did your mother do, what has she worked on?” Asked the interviewer.

“She got married pregnant at the age of 18. She didn’t work until I was 7 or 8 years old. She separated and found herself in need, in an unknown country (Peru), to go out to work,” he said. oxenford initially.

“My mother sold on a menu, he managed it for an interprovincial bus company that went to Huancayo. She had two cooks. My brother Manuel and I helped to attend and there I learned to have street (…) We would return at 10 p.m. on a bus and we would sit in the back with a kitchen knife in case they wanted to assault us,” said the journalist.

In that line, oxenford He pointed out that his mother also worked as a seller of jewelry, buttons and arrangements for Christmas trees in the Central Market. “She didn’t study for a professional degree,” Oxenford added.

YOU CAN SEE: Has Juliana Oxenford been courted by politicians? The journalist tells everything

Where was Juliana Oxenford born and how did she come to our country?

Liliana Tuja and Marcelo Oxenford, parents of Juliana Oxenford, are from Argentina and in the same way, the popular journalist was born in that country of tango, exactly, in Buenos Aires, where she lived her first three years with her siblings Patricia, Lorena and Juan Manuel. The reason why the communicator came to Peru was because her father found a job as an actor in Lima.

Juliana Oxenford and Marcelo Oxenford are the parents of the journalist Juliana Oxenford. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Juliana Oxenford

#Juliana #Oxenford #reveals #tough #childhood #helped #mother #quotI #learned #streetquot