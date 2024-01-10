Juliana Oxenford has been on everyone's lips in recent months due to her surprising departure from ATV and her public fights with Magaly Medina. The 'Urraca' and the blonde presenter sent each other various barbs and attacks during the last live editions of Juliana's program, as well as on social networks. However, now the journalist shared what was the most critical moment of all her discussions with the show host. Find out all the details in the following note.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about her fights with Magaly Medina?

Juliana Oxenford gave an interview to Trome in which she spoke about various aspects of her life and professional career. In addition to this, she also opened her heart and revealed episodes that really hurt her deeply, especially those related to her family.

The former presenter said that one of her fights with Magaly Medina frustrated her greatly because her daughter María was involved. Juliana remembers that 'Magpie' called her “Taliban” during one of her shows, which went viral, so her little girl ended up finding this information on the internet.

“They have called me Taliban and what I am not going to forgive that woman is that my daughter, one day, I asked her to bring my iPad, I had to prepare for an interview and she knows my password. It was just on Google 'Magaly Medina Juliana Oxenford Taliban,' because I had just found out. My daughter put down the iPad and asked me: 'Mommy, what is a Taliban?'. I told her: 'Maria, it doesn't matter what she is, Mom is not a Taliban.' “The next day I explained to him what it was so that he would understand that that was not what mom was. I'm not going to allow that.”Juliana told Trome.

Oxenford assures that this moment was one of the most complicated for her because it bothered her a lot to see the discomfort caused to her daughter: “It is already messing with your family and it is creating an uncomfortable situation, and suddenly also sad, for María. There is no right. There is no right.”

What was Juliana Oxenford's farewell to the news program 'Al style Juliana' like?

Juliana Oxenforddid his last show 'Juliana styleon December 15 after announcing his departure from the channel on Friday, November 24. “They don't love me, that's the reason I'm leaving,” the journalist initially stated.

“I asked them: 'Why am I leaving?'… And they told me: 'Juliana, the channel is entering a kind of influencer era.' And I told them that they needed journalists, but they said that I didn't want to do promotions.” “Why do they keep the journalistic program, but throw out the journalist?” said Oxenford.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about her departure from ATV?

The host of 'ATV Noticias: Juliana Style' revealed to the audience that A person who works at the San Isidro channel asked that she no longer continue as a worker at the aforementioned television house.. In addition to this, he said that he has evidence that in some chat groups of senior company officials they make fun of her.

“Here (at ATV) there is someone very powerful who has asked for my head, which is why I am leaving. I will always be grateful for the freedom I have had on this channel and hate many people who, being on this channel, are in charge of talking about me and making fun of me every day in chats, where managers and producers participate. I am a journalist and I have good sources, I have screenshots of chats,” he expressed.

