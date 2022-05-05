Juliana Oxenford raised his voice in protest against the approval of the bill that would weaken the National Superintendence of Higher University Education (Sunedu). The plenary session of the Peruvian Congress announced it this way on Wednesday, May 4, with 69 votes in favor and 39 against.

What did Juliana Oxenford say?

Through her Twitter account, Juliana Oxenford shared a tweet detailing the list of votes cast by each party on the bill that threatens Sunedu.

“Here you can see who lay down the Sunedu. In favor: majority of PL, Popular Force, majority of Popular Action and Popular Renewal”, reads the original publication.

About this, the driver of “Al Style Juliana” was outraged at the measure and claimed saying: “They have no shame.”

4.5.2022 | Juliana Oxenford’s tweet about Congressional attack against Sunedu. Photo: capture Twitter

What is the law about Sunedu about?

As explained by the former Minister of Education and current legislator Flor Pablo, the rule approved by Congress would change “The composition of the board of directors of Sunedu, since they can make maximum decisions, such as giving second, third, fourth and even fifth chances to universities.”

The measure has been rejected by unions and student federations who find the acceptance of the law regrettable because “it only represents the interests of a group of rectors and congresswomen.”

What did Juliana Oxenford say on her program about Sunedu?

In her program “Al Estilo Juliana” on May 4, the journalist spoke about the law that affects Sunedu, an entity that, according to what she said, watches over to prevent “pseudo universities cheat students”.