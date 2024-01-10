Juliana Oxenford He has pointed out more than once in front of the cameras that he does not enjoy an excellent relationship with the man who gave him life, Marcelo Oxenford. In a recent interview, the journalist once again referred to her father and what the bond she maintains with him is like today. In this regard, the communicator had a peculiar comment directed towards her father. Below, in this note, we tell you all the details.

How did the controversy between Juliana Oxenford and her father, Marcelo Oxenford, arise?

In 2017, Juliana Oxenford He gave an interview to a local media and accused his father, Marcelo Oxenford, of having “abandoned” her when she was a child.

Then, the journalist explained what was mentioned for Trome: “I have a father who left home when I was very young and obviously it happens that you see him little, time continues to pass and it becomes less and less… I don't live him. Maybe he is a wonderful dad with Lucía, but with me he is not. I have no ties with him. I have had it at times and things have arisen that caused us to distance ourselves again and again.”

In 2019, these conflicts were left behind because Marcelo and JulianaThey posed together for a photo session that was held for the journalist's wedding.

Juliana Oxenford at her wedding with the company of her father, Marcelo Oxenford. Photo: Juliana Oxenford/Instagram

In it 2022Juliana referred to Marcelo again and clarified that did not maintain a link some with his parent. “I don't hate my dad like everyone thinks, I have no relationship with him because it is a decision that I have made since I was fully mature.because for some time it seems healthier to live like this,” he said for Infobae.

What is the closeness between Juliana Oxenford and her father, Marcelo Oxenford, in 2024?

Juliana Oxenford He revealed if he maintains a closeness with his father Marcelo Oxenford to date. In relation to this, the journalist pointed out:

“The natural thing would be for parents to love their children, but there are parents who do not love their children and that is what I had to do.“, was Juliana's harsh comment directed at Marcelo. It should be noted that the communicator will talk more details about her bond with him in the podcast 'Café con la Chevez', which will premiere this January 10.