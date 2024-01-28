Juliana Oxenford He said goodbye to television screens in December 2023, after ATV decided not to renew his contract. Her departure generated a stir, since she pointed out that the channel “no longer liked her ways and needed a more docile voice.” Likewise, it was revealed that Mávila Huertas would replace it, which sparked controversy. So Marcelo Oxenford's daughter decided to take a break from social media, until now, when she reappeared to talk about her expected return.

Juliana Oxenford worried after being unemployed?

Juliana Oxenford He reappeared on January 27 after several weeks away from social platforms. In an extensive post published on her Instagram account, the journalist expressed her feelings after losing her job.

“First time, in 23 years of career, that the Unemployment does not distress me. It's strange, the more I should worry because now it's not just me but also the family, I feel calm,” she said at first.

Afterwards, Oxenford said that sometimes “journalistic abstinence generates some anxiety.” Along these lines, Juliana pointed out that despite this, she hhas chosen not to despair in accepting the first thing that some media proposes to him. “Being honest with yourself is the key to being honest with the people who follow me,” she added.

What is the promise that Juliana Oxenford made after her long-awaited return?

Juliana Oxenford revealed details of his expected return. “I'm not waiting for calls… Right now I'm trying to figure out what I want and what I need to do to sit in front of a camera again,” he commented.

The journalist also dared to ask him a promise to his followers: “I will say things as I think, feel and conceive them. With that strong voice, certainly uncomfortable but above all, without fear. Now, let's get to work so we can meet again as soon as possible,” he added.

