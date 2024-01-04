After Juliana Oxenford's controversial departure from ATV last year in mid-December, the journalist has continued to make people talk, whether for her funny hints at her previous television home or her media fight with Magaly Medina. However, the former presenter seems to have had enough of this situation and she decided to make a strong decision for her future. What happened? Find out in this note.

What did Juliana Oxenford say?

Juliana Oxenford stepped away from the screens in December last year when she announced that ATV had decided not to renew her contract. However, this did not stop her from remaining in controversies because she continued to drop hints on Twitter with Mávila Huertaswho will take his place on the channel 9 newscast.

This would have generated great stress in the blonde journalist, who announced her temporary departure from social networks, seeking to “disconnect and be happier.”

Juliana Oxenford announced that she will stay away from social networks. Photo: Juliana Oxenford/X

“At the end of the day, life is about being happy or trying to be happy. As long as you always tell the truth, be consistent, express your emotions and know how to give and receive love, the rest comes by itself. I'm leaving here for a while too. Moment to disconnect and be happier”, Oxenford announced.

What was Juliana Oxenford's farewell to the news program 'Al style Juliana' like?

Juliana Oxenforddid his last show 'Juliana styleon December 15 after announcing his departure from the channel on Friday, November 24. “They don't love me, that's the reason I'm leaving,” the journalist initially stated.

“I asked them: 'Why am I leaving?'… And they told me: 'Juliana, the channel is entering a kind of influencer era.' And I told them that they needed journalists, but they said that I didn't want do promotions. Why do they keep the journalistic program, but throw out the journalist?” Oxenford said.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about her departure from ATV?

The host of 'ATV Noticias: Juliana Style' told the public that A person who works at the San Isidro channel asked that she no longer continue as a worker at the aforementioned television house.. In addition, he said he has evidence that in some chat groups of senior company officials they make fun of her.

“Here (at ATV) there is someone very powerful who has asked for my head, which is why I am leaving. I will always be grateful for the freedom I have had on this channel and hate many people who, being on this channel, are in charge of talking about me and making fun of me every day in chats, where managers and producers participate. I am a journalist and I have good sources, I have screenshots of chats,” he expressed.

