Nothing was kept silent. Juliana Oxenford made her last program last Friday, December 15, through the ATV signal. The journalist had already announced that she had been fired from the space she hosted because “she was an uncomfortable voice for the channel.” However, despite the difficult moment, the blonde presenter went to dinner with her former co-workers and did a fun and revealing live show for her Instagram followers. What did she say? Find out in the following note.

What did Juliana Oxenford say?

Juliana Oxenford was having dinner with her former colleagues from 'Al style Juliana' in a meeting full of laughter and camaraderie when the blonde journalist decided to go live on Instagram for the enjoyment of her thousands of followers on social networks.

Juliana decided to take her departure in good humor and even made jokes about the fact that Mávila Huertaswho will replace her on the newscast, lied to her when she asked her if she had been hired by ATV.

However, in the middle of the live, his fans asked him to sing, something that she made happy, singing the song 'The Telephone' by Pintura Roja, one of her favorite groups. But Oxenford decided to change the lyrics and send a strong message to the television channels.

“To the channels: why don't you answer? Why don't you answer me if I want to work, if I have to earn?… Call me, please, here I am, my resume. Latina, América Televisión, you know if they want a journalist”, expressed Juliana Oxenford, causing laughter from everyone present.

What was Juliana Oxenford's farewell to the news program 'Al style Juliana' like?

Juliana Oxenforddid his last show 'Juliana styleon December 15, after announcing his dismissal from the channel last Friday, November 24. “They don't love me, that's the reason I'm leaving,” the journalist initially said.

“I asked them: why am I leaving?…And they told me: “Juliana, the channel is entering a kind of influencer era”, and I told them that they needed journalists, but they said that I didn't want to do promotions “Why do they keep the journalistic program, but throw out the journalist?” Oxenford said.

“Supposedly I brought Pedro Castillo to power, which leaves 6 or 7 points, I conquered an entire country to vote for Pedro Castillo, you have to have a neuron or be very stupid to think that. I'm not that important,” he stated Juliana.

