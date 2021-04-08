Juliana Oxenford expressed her outrage on social networks after being the victim of insults from Rafael López Aliaga, presidential candidate for the Popular Renovation party. The journalist decided to give a strong response to the politician.

In the Twitter message, the ATV figure condemned the words that were used to question his professional capacity and mentioned the performance of the presidential candidate during the last debate organized by the JNE (National Elections Jury) .

“Mr. López Aliaga just called me ‘igno …’. A guy who can’t even say ‘hello’ in a debate without reading a piece of paper, insults me and without being able to pronounce my name well, he says ‘ignore …’ (…) What a subject! ”, Wrote the communicator .

Juliana Oxenford also stressed that this is not the first time that the representative of Popular Renovation makes derogatory comments towards journalists from the medium. Rosa María Palacios and Mónica Delta were also affected by the words of the also businessman.

Users of Twitter They did not hesitate to express their support for the host of Al Estilo Juliana and also expressed their rejection of the unfortunate event.

The comment you made Rafael López Aliaga About Juliana Oxenford was during a caravan organized by her political party in the town of Jicamarca this Wednesday, April 7.

It should be noted that Latina is evaluating taking legal action against the candidate for his statements against Mónica Delta after an interview in the Weekly Report.

Lorena Álvarez sympathizes with Juliana Oxenford after RLA insults

Lorena Álvarez was uncomfortable when talking about the words that Rafael López Aliaga spread about the ATV journalist during a caravan in Jicamarca, which took place on April 7. The driver sympathized with her colleague and rejected the candidate’s insults to various communicators.

“For a change, the candidate persists with unacceptable words to journalists, especially women. From here a love to Juliana Oxenford for the unacceptable statements of the candidate ”, said the figure of Latina.

