the journalist Juliana Oxenford He did not tolerate criticism of his partner and responded to his detractors.

Juliana Oxenford Nothing was saved and she went out to defend her husband Milovan Radovic tooth and nail, who received a series of questions on social networks. The journalist took advantage of a comment from Congresswoman Tania Ramírez to respond forcefully to her detractors.

Juliana Oxenford ‘pulls out her claws’ for her husband

“My husband can work wherever he wants, he does not work for the State. Reactiva was a support that the Government gave to a lot of companies that did not owe Sunat, that have not been visited by Sunafil, that have no problems with their workers. If my husband is a businessman, why can’t he access it? Isn’t he a citizen like any other?” Juliana Oxenford said at the beginning.

“The best advertising campaigns to promote tourism are always tendered with a lot of filmmaking companies and my husband is a filmmaker and he is the one who has done the fewest commercials, I think one or two… My husband is not hired because he is my husband . Surely, if they know that he is my husband, they will not hire him, ”said the communicator.

At that moment, Juliana Oxenford became more enraged and decided to send a withering message through her newscast. “Mess with me, here I am, with this chest of a cat, sticking out my claws when it comes to the people I love the most.”added the television presenter.

Juliana Oxenford started a family with businessman Milovan Radovic. Photo: ATV Capture / Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford: “I have never gone to a disco and stood up on one leg”

Juliana Oxenford challenges Congresswoman Tania Ramírez

Likewise, Juliana Oxenford took advantage of the moment to respond to parliamentarian Tania Ramírez, who mentioned her in the photograph that was shared via Twitter. “I’ll wait for you, Tania Ramírez, next week, set a date and time,” she remarked.

Juliana Oxenford sent a message to her detractors at the beginning of the year

The journalist used her social networks, at the beginning of the year, to announce that she will continue with her program. In addition, she took advantage of her digital space to send a message to her detractors.

“To the haters, have life and look for people you are interested in following. I happy. By the way, they save me the work of blocking them. Well nothing, see you very soon. A huge hug ”, reads his publication through his official Instagram account.