Juliana Oxenford did not appear on her show on Thursday February 18 and caused concern from her followers.

Given this, and to avoid speculation, the journalist turned to her social networks to explain her absence in the space Juliana style by ATV.

From his official Twitter account, Juliana Oxenford He assured that his absence was due to the fact that his son, little Mateo, was ill. In addition, he took the opportunity to highlight that she is not in poor health and was not vetoed from the channel.

Please don’t listen to fake accounts and fabricated news. The reason I am not live is because my baby has a fever and I had to stay with him. No, I am not sick, I have not been banned and I have not been vaccinated either”Wrote the journalist.

Juliana Oxenford explains her absence from the program: “They haven’t vetoed me.” Photo: Juliana Oxenford / Twitter.

Juliana Oxenford returned after three months

After being on maternity leave, Juliana Oxenford returned to ATV on January 11.

“I’m here. For journalists an election year is like a World Cup for a footballer and obviously he had to be here. I have a commitment. Not only for the viewers who are the most important thing, but also with a wonderful team that accompanies me in this new journalistic day of 2021 ″, said the host of Juliana style.

“We are here to give hard to everything that has to do with journalism,” the journalist added visibly moved, who thanked Pamela Vértiz and Drusila Zileri for having been in charge of the space during the corresponding months of leave after becoming a mother for second time.

Juliana Oxenford presented an exhibition for the University of Arkansas

In late November, Juliana Oxenford announced that she would provide a virtual exhibition for the University of Arkansas in the United States.

“… I take this opportunity to finish organizing ideas and get updated data on the situation in Peru and other Latin American countries in relation to COVID-19. Tomorrow (November 30) at noon is my virtual exhibition for the University of Arkansas. What nerves, “said the journalist and TV host on Instagram.

