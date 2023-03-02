He forgives nothing. Juliana Oxenford did not remain silent after the strong qualification that the journalist made about her person on her Twitter.

Juliana Oxenford and Eddie Fleischman have started a series of bickering on Twitter after the journalist branded her with a strong qualification for commenting on the supposed Second Taking of Lima. “Another disgusting one. She forgot that when she spits up it falls on her face, ”wrote the driver of“ Willax Sports ”. Faced with the wave of criticism, he was forced to apologize, but not before receiving a response from the ATV figure, so much so that it caused controversy by slipping that he was harassed by him when they worked in the same television house.

“Clearly, his thing is football. He does not know how to distinguish real content from a slanderous video. Above insults. To think that when we worked together he even praised my way of doing journalism and even dressing”Juliana replied. Quickly, her former partner responded by assuring that she regrets having used that term, but that she remains firm on her other points.

Juliana Oxenford responds to Eddie Flesihman. Photo: Twitter capture See also Denisse Dibós: "I lived with cancer in a positive way"

“Juliana, between 2018-2019 in Latina, it seemed to me that you did a good job. I haven’t seen it like that for a long time. I will be critical and I will disagree with you here, sometimes. You did well to delete a tweet that was not true. I should not have called you disgusting, I admit and apologize for the excess,” Fleischman wrote.

Juliana Oxenford responds to Eddie Fleischman in deleted tweet. Photo: Twitter capture/Juliana Oxenford

Juliana Oxenford does not accept apology from Eddie Fleischman

The host of “In Juliana’s style” did not remain silent and assured that she does not believe in Eddie Fleishman’s apologies. In addition, she said that she has not changed in her journalistic work, as the sports journalist pointed out.

“1. I keep thinking and I’m still the same journalist you knew, that I always was. 2. It’s one thing to disagree and another to vulgarly insult me. 3. The tweet that I deleted spoke of something that happened, and you know it well. I just don’t want a scandal , but 4. I do not accept your apologies, because I do not believe you (sic)”, he concluded.

Juliana Oxenford calls Eddie Fleischman sexist and misogynist

But that was not all. Juliana Oxenford also explained what the journalist’s comment towards her person should be. “Disgusting? Watch your words, Eddie Fleischmann. If you don’t like to know what’s going on in the Peru, stay where you are or return to sports. Your machismo and misogyny are leading you to repulsive comments like these,” she wrote on Twitter.

Juliana Oxenford defends Shakira from criticizing her latest song “TQG”

Shakira’s success with her latest musical single with Karol G has been giving people something to talk about. Although thousands of fans approve of the song, critics are not lacking and are present on networks like Twitter. The journalist Juliana Oxenford was outraged by the comments calling the Colombian “toxic” or “scornful” and therefore she decided to speak out.

Message from Juliana Oxenford. Photo: Capture/Twitter

“Why shouldn’t a woman, through her music, use her talent to reclaim/undress her pain/avenge a betrayal? (…) Although I don’t like the style that Shakira has adopted for a few years, I It is amazing to read so many macho (men and women) saying that they should not show their spite and on top of that billing,” he wrote in a tweet on February 25.