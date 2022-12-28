One of the most renowned journalists in Peru is Juliana Oxenford, who was able to win the affection of viewers with his strong opinions on current issues, focusing on the political and social sphere. This Tuesday, December 27, Juliana Oxenford broadcast the latest edition of the 2022 ′′ Juliana Style ′′ program, with some statements that surprised her faithful viewers, who enjoy her newscast every night.

What did Juliana Oxenford say on her last show?

During the end of the live broadcast, Juliana Oxenford issued some expressions about her detractors and the rejection that they express towards her program on ATV. As is known, through social networks, a large number of haters oppose the opinions of the journalist, for which they ask for her withdrawal from television, but this will not be possible.

“Despite the fact that there are people who want to see us away from the open signal, we have renewed the contract (with ATV) and we are going to stay (for all of 2023),” said the host, very happy to sign with her television house. “I return on January 11. He will stay in my replacement Pilar Higashi. “I send you a strong hug. Happy New Year. And hopefully 2023 will be better. Until next year, ”she added to say goodbye to her.

Juliana Oxenford against the coup d’état by Pedro Castillo

Hours after the coup, Juliana Oxenford gave a series of opinions about former president Pedro Castillo and called him a coward for having escaped from the Government Palace along with his family: “To those who are defending the barbarity that the president has just announced , read a little and understand what he said: it’s called a ‘coup d’état’. He is trampling democracy and institutions, announcing a curfew, calling journalists ‘mercenaries’”.

Juliana Oxenford against the coup d’état by Pedro Castillo. Photo: @julianaoxenford/Twitter

