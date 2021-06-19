Juliana Oxenford publicly denounced that they have undertaken a campaign against him on social media. According to their statement, they seek to remove sponsors from the ATV driving program.

Via Twitter, the journalist expressed her outrage at said boycott and accused a certain group of people as those responsible for this movement.

“A group of gentlemen ‘caseritos’ from the most ‘chic’ social magazines have joined a chain on Facebook where I appear together with terrorist symbols and the brands that sponsor my program,” he wrote in the message.

“The motto is: ‘do not buy the products that put money in the space of this’ communist’ “ added the host of ATV Noticias al style Juliana.

Among the comments, opinions were divided. However, the majority supported the communicator in her public accusation in the interests of freedom of expression.

Juliana Oxenford’s publication. Photo: capture / Twitter

Juliana Oxenford on Keiko Fujimori

Juliana Oxenford regretted that Keiko Fujimori rejected her invitation for an interview on your news show.

“Tomorrow and the day after are the campaign closings. A pity that Keiko Fujimori has not accepted an interview with me. And that Pedro Castillo did not fulfill his promise to go to my program, “he put in a Twitter post on June 2.

“Anyway. It is the freedom of each one to decide and that is also respected in a democracy ”, added the figure of ATV.

Juliana Oxenford

Juliana Oxenford is outraged by Vladimir Cerrón’s message on Twitter

After reading a publication on the Twitter platform issued by the owner of the Peru Libre party, the journalist Juliana Oxenford expressed his rejection of the attributions taken by Vladimir Cerrón to speak on behalf of the pencil party.

“Do not get ahead of yourself, sir, respect the JNE times and remember well that if that happens, you are not and will not be the president,” he replied Oxenford to the ex-regional governor of Junín.

Juliana Oxenford responds to Vladimir Cerrón

Juliana Oxenford applauds the departure of journalists from Cuarto Poder

The ATV driver Juliana Oxenford He manifested on social networks about the resignation of a group of journalists from the television program Cuarto Poder after they denounced attempts to change the journalistic line in order to favor the leader of Fuerza Popular in the elections.

“I know almost all the journalists from Cuarto Poder, I have worked with some, and I can attest to their journalistic quality. My absolute solidarity and appreciation for your courage. America has everything to do journalism, but they have preferred to campaign for politics. A pity ”, the driver lamented.

Juliana Oxenford to former journalists of Fourth Estate: “My recognition of your courage”

