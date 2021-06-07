After viralizing the images of the brawl between a supporter of Peru Libre and the Latina reporter, Steve Romero, the journalist Juliana Oxenford condemned the attitude of her colleague for responding with blows to the subject who threw coins and harangued insults.

The events took place last Sunday, June 6, outside the premises of Perú Libre, located on Paseo Colón, in Cercado de Lima. Steve Romero was doing his press work alongside other reporters, when a subject began throwing coins in their faces and bodies. This situation led the Latina worker to respond with blows.

“I barely heard Steve Romero stating that he had been beaten by a Peru Libre sympathizer, I condemned the act and showed solidarity with my colleague. I was wrong, ”Juliana Oxenford commented on Twitter. In addition, the driver of ATV Noticias reproached Romero’s reaction. “You can not do esprit de corps before such a forceful video,” he added.

In another publication, Juliana Oxenford clarified that the press man had mentioned that he was attacked, however, he responded in the same way.

“The issue is that what is seen in the video, where he effectively responds to blows to the aggression with a (condemnable) coin, has nothing to do with what he said regarding what happened. Of course you respond to violence, but you can’t do it that way, ”Oxenford said.