¡Juliana Oxenford faced Rosangella Barbarán! The figure of ATV attacked the Fujimori congresswoman, after she came out in defense of the leader of Fuerza Popular, Keiko Fujimori. The trigger was the opinion released by the host of “In the style of Juliana” after presenting a note on the health of former President Alberto Fujimori, issued on May 20.

“She always takes advantage of these family love-hate stories, especially when she knows her brother Kenji is way more popular than her and people like him more than her. After everything he has done, he goes to his birthday, takes his picture and uploads it to Twitter,” said the journalist.

What did Rosangella Barbarán say?

The Popular Force congresswoman Rosangella Barbarán reacted to the extract of the video that was shared on Twitter, and through a message, made on May 22, she questioned that, in her opinion, Juliana Oxenford makes use of the screens of her channel to attack Keiko Fujimori.

“Taking advantage of a medium to rant at a woman whenever you can is low,” the legislator wrote.

22.5.2022

Juliana Oxenford responds to Rosangella Barbarán

Congresswoman, please tag me so that your messages arrive faster and —if it’s not too much to ask— check the context of my comment to give your opinion. oh! I understand that maybe she didn’t even watch the show because she’s on a guest trip to India, right? Greetings”, replied Juliana Oxenford, who did not have to wait long for Rosangella Barbarán to reply with another tweet. In said message, the legislator assured that she “did not see her program” and, on the contrary, she was focused on her congressional work “without poison.”

“Don’t you watch my show? Well, it seems that he is aware of everything that happens. In any case, I hope your project has an echo. The poison thing, leave it for a kindergarten fight. You shouldn’t confuse poison with opinion. That happened in the 90s and you know how it ended. Greetings,” Oxenford concluded.