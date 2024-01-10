Mávila Huertas He was in the eye of the storm after Juliana Oxenford pointed out that he lied to her: he denied that he would take his place at ATV after his departure. It should be noted that Huertas premiered the first 'It happens now' program on that channel a few days ago, which he thanked. Now, Juliana He attacked her once again and Mávila questioned for some of the decisions he made throughout his career as a journalist.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about Mávila Huertas after replacing her on ATV?

Juliana Oxenford He gave a recent interview for a local media in which he once again attacked his colleague Mávila Huertas, who took his place at ATV with his news program 'It Happens Now'. “He stayed with my team that made 'Al style Juliana' on the channel, which gave me the freedom to speak, but it escaped his hands (to renew my contract) because apparently there was pressure,” He pointed out at the beginning.

After that, Juliana questioned the decisions of Mávila in her role as a communicator. “I don't agree with her journalistically on many things. The thing about the cryptanalyst seemed terrifying to me, that should not have happened, such an important team from 'Cuarto Poder' should not have been allowed to leave. Heavyweights”, he added Oxford for 'Café con la Chevez'.

What did Mávila Huertas say in the midst of her controversy with Juliana Oxenford?

Mávila Huertas She was seen excited when she started the first episode of her program, 'It happens now', broadcast by ATV, on January 8. The journalist did not hesitate to take the first minutes to comment on her joining this channel, in the midst of the controversial statements of Juliana Oxenford.

“I want to thank ATV for the opportunity, the support and the trust placed in the person speaking to you and in the entire team that seeks to offer you the best information. Impartial, timely and firsts so that you can make the best decision”held Orchards.