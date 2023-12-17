The journalist Juliana Oxenford He said goodbye last Friday, December 15, to his program 'Al style Juliana', which he hosted on the ATV signal. In this regard, the communicator indicated that she was leaving because “someone very powerful who belongs to the channel asked for his head.” After this curious comment, it was rumored that it could be Magaly Medina, who later confirmed what was mentioned. Given this, Oxenford came out to attack the 'Magpie' on his social networks.

Did Magaly Medina request the expulsion of Juliana Oxenford from ATV?

Juliana Oxenford He ignited controversy after pointing out a colleague from the channel as the culprit who left the channel. “Here (at ATV) there is someone very powerful who has asked for my head, which is why I am leaving. I will always be grateful for the freedom I have had on this channel and hate many people who, being on this channel, are in charge of talking about me and making fun of me every day in chats, where managers and producers participate. “I am a journalist and I have good sources, I have screenshots of chats.”

Given this, Magaly Medina confirmed that she asked for Juliana Oxenford of ATV on one occasion. In this regard, the 'Urraca' maintained that this did not happen now, but years ago for this reason:

“I have not asked for your head this year, not now. I did it when you started with your Castilian speech (…). Don't give me political labels because I don't have them. (Castillo) He filled the entire State apparatus with corrupt people. I don't defend that, I don't want it.”said the TV presenter.

What did Juliana Oxenford say before Magaly Medina's confession?

After hearing Magaly Medina's confession, Juliana Oxenford He attacked the show host through his social networks. “The difference between being a product and being people”, the journalist wrote on her 'X' account (formerly Twitter).

Given this, some of the social media users supported Juliana and others Medina.

Juliana Oxenford and her blunt response to Magaly Medina after saying that she “asked for her head” on ATV. Photo: X/Juliana Oxenford

