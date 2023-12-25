Magaly Medina and Juliana Oxenford They generated controversy after the 'Urraca' celebrated the departure of the journalist from ATV. The event caused different personalities, such as Rodrigo González, to speak out about it and show their support and solidarity with Juliana, but the fight between both figures seems to have ended, since the communicator sent a message to the presenter of 'Magaly TV, the firm' for Christmas.

What Christmas message did Juliana Oxenford send to Magaly Medina?

After Juliana's departure from ATV, Medina warned in open signal,” he said in the first instance.

True to her style, Juliana responded to said publication on X, attaching the rating of her program during her last appearances on ATV: “Don't worry. If you're busy, I'll show them for you. Here are the last three days of my program, without a single promotion, with attacks and slander“Finally, he added: “Merry christmas! From all my heart. May you receive fewer wallets and more love.”.

ATV rating during Juliana Oxenford's last three programs. Photo: capture of X

Why are Magaly Medina and Juliana Oxenford fighting?

Magaly Medina and Juliana Oxenford They have not always had the enmity that is seen today. In fact, they had a good relationship, but, apparently, everything began to break down after the 2021 presidential elections. Regarding the political sphere at that time, on Monday, May 1,Magaly MedinaI would have given a hint toOxford:“Television is full of caviars, here we have one… I do have a lot against caviars, because if in this country we are screwed like we are in politics, it is because of caviars,” said the 'Magpie'.

Since then, the two figures have not been close again. Therefore, it is inferred that the fight between the famous ones would be for purely political reasons.

