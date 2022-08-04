the journalist Juliana Oxenford He has been characterized by his spontaneous personality and not having mincing words. In 2014, she shocked the public after revealing during her interview with the members of Libido that in her youth she had an affair with Salim Vera.

The video went viral on social networks due to the communicator’s statements and the rocker’s reaction, who shyly answered her questions. The conversation took place in the program “Al Estilo Juliana”, a space that the musicians visited to promote their new CD.

Juliana confirmed that both Salim Vera and Manolo Hidalgo have been her friends for 14 years, when the group was just starting. “You were guys looking for an opportunity on the radio there was a whole movement with Peruvian rock and they were already with their first album”.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about Salim Vera?

“I dated Salim at one time, we were ‘very close friends’. I am a mother of a family, you are happily married with a wonderful 11-year-old daughter, you are going to order another son in October, ”Juliana Oxenford began by saying.

Seeing Salim Vera’s discomfort, the communicator specified that they are only memories and now he is a father of a family. “Time has passed, we are already big, we can talk about those things live, but we are not going to talk in detail, we are going to leave it for a future interview.”

Apparently, the interpreter was quite a heartbreaker in his youth. “You ordered yourself, because you have been brave, Salim, among gypsies we are not going to read palms, you have been brave Salim. I was a girl and you guys taught me the dark side,” he added.

“My wife is watching you,” replied Salim Vera with a laugh. “What you did before her doesn’t matter, now you behave nicely,” Juliana emphasized.

How did you meet?

After this episode, the public wanted to know more details about this relationship and for this reason the YouTube channel Moloko Podcast invited Salim Vera to tell him the details.

“We are talking about when she was 19 years old, when she was just becoming known. No one imagined, nor did I imagine what it was going to become later”, Salim commented at the beginning.

The artist from Barrios Altos said that in the 90s he used to attend a well-known nightclub and there he met Juliana Oxenford. “She was going to dance a lot, and I think she went to Bauhaus. And now, then, I threw my eyes at her… And I just groaned, I approached her and that’s it, “he commented.