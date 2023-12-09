Some days ago, Juliana Oxenford confirmed his departure from ATV. In this regard, the journalist pointed out that they did not renew her and her producer’s contracts, Javier Ávila, which were about to expire. Along these lines, the communicator detailed until when she would be on screens and the reasons for his departure: “I’m here until December 15… I understand that the channel doesn’t like my ways, they no longer suit them.” Given this, there was speculation who could be Juliana’s replacement. Oxenford gave the colleague’s name that would take her place and had a curious message for her.

Who will be Juliana Oxenford’s replacement at ATV?

Through their social networks, Juliana Oxenford He was encouraged to reveal the name of the journalist who will take her place at ATV after her sudden departure. Initially, the communicator spoke about her performance on this channel and gave a clue about the profile they are looking for to replace her.

“The team I’m leaving is top-notch. The channel has always given me freedom. Well, I’m also profitable. 15 minutes of commercials is no coincidence. Lifting the first time, neither. I’m leaving because they need a more ‘docile’ voice,” He maintained on his ‘X’ account (formerly Twitter).

After that, one of his followers pointed out. “Definitely, someone more ‘docile’, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Mávila Huertas in January.” In this regard, Oxenford responded. “Bingo. Don’t be surprised because he signed a contract when they still hadn’t told me that they wouldn’t renew my contract,” ensuring that his colleague will be the new face of ATV.

Photo: Juliana Oxenford/X



What warning did Juliana Oxenford send to her replacement at ATV?

After announcing his departure from ATV, Juliana Oxenfordwas asked if she would enterWillax. In this regard, the journalist ruled out her joining that channel and took the opportunity to send a warning to the journalist that she would replace her in her position.

“Nor would I sit in the chair left by an honest journalist whose head is cut off for being honest and seeking the truth. If you are not coherent and dignified, you cannot be a journalist,”noted in ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Photo: Juliana Oxenford/X

What did Juliana respond to Magaly after supporting her dismissal from ATV?

Some days ago,Magaly MedinaHe was in favor of ATV not renewing Juliana Oxenford’s contract. In this regard, the ‘Magpie’ maintained the reason why she agreed with the departure of her colleague.

“The elections arrived and Juliana dedicated herself to being Castillo’s spokesperson and public relations officer, a die-hard anti-Fujimorista (…). Her audience became disappointed to see a person who did not agree with what they thought (…). “What she has today is what she harvested (…). The figures are not supporting her”said Medina.

Given this,Oxfordresponded to Magaly through her X account:“I could get the rating figures, my minutes of commercials, but I have nothing to defend myself against,” He maintained at the beginning. However, later the journalist was encouraged to show the numbers achieved with her program ‘Al style Juliana’.

“It is not easy to receive a program in 3 points and reach 8 points in less than an hour. That is thanks to you,” he said.

Photo: X/Juliana Oxenford

Why did Juliana Oxenford say that Mávila Huertas lied to her?

Juliana OxenfordHe told in a live broadcast from his TikTok account how he found out thatMávila Huertaswould take its place on ATV.

“When Drusila (Zileri) left ATV, they told me that Mávila (Huertas) was one of those called out. In fact, I told the channel’s press manager that it would be a good option to think of her as her replacement because she was quite formal, correct,” he said at the beginning. Then,OxfordHe said that he wrote to Huertas and told her that possibly “they would be companions.” “I didn’t know that the other had signed to replace me. She has every right to evaluate any type of job offer,”he added.

After that, Juliana reproached Huertas for denying her entry to ATV when she contacted her again. “I tell him: ‘Hey, don’t lie to me, they just told me that I’m not going anymore and that you’re coming.’ And he answered me: ‘No, my priority is the radio,’ “ he added.

Photo: composition LR/ATV/Canal N

What did Mávila Huertas say about Juliana Oxenford’s accusations?

So far, the host has not yet commented on the issue.

What will Juliana Oxenford do after leaving ATV?

After leaving ATV, Juliana Oxenford He has not announced whether he will continue on television, but he did respond to some questions and recommendations from his followers. She mentioned the possibility of continuing to practice journalism, but on social networks.

Photo: capture of X (formerly Twitter)

“I will do it live on my networks. I will invent something. But yes, I will continue speaking without fear and freely (…) I promise to do something great and with decency. I have to think. For that, sponsors are needed so I can take my team Now I can’t. It’s an investment that I hope to be able to make and with an audience. I would love to have them close and listen to them,” he wrote.

